The excitement of patrons showed at Great Plains Theatre in 2021 when they could get back to seeing live theater during the pandemic. That excitement carried over into 2022 as evidenced through increased ticket sales.
“When we were able to do shows again, there were many people excited to get back to the theater and excited to see the shows but we still struggled a lot with audience attendance in 2021,” said Mitchell Aiello, artistic and education director. “Coming into (2022) seeing some of those audiences fill up even a little bit more … seeing people come back to the theater and experience our live shows has been exciting.”
The number of bus groups they had in 2022 was also up. Aiello said he hopes to see the continued growth through 2023.
“Hopefully … more people feel safe and know that we're taking the proper precautions to keep everyone safe but to still have a great night out or a great afternoon out at the theater to see a great show,” he said.
But that is just one small piece of the puzzle. Becky Dibben, director of operations, said the quality of the shows and casts have brought patrons back, even those who haven’t been to the theater in years, started to show up.
“I think they had the urge more to get out because they were in their homes and couldn’t do things for a couple of years and now they have this, ‘I want to get out’ kind of feeling,” Dibben said. “We’ve had a lot of people who said they have not come to this theater since the church burned down.”
The previous home for Great Plains Theatre was a former Presbyterian Church at Third and Mulberry streets, which was built in the 1880s and destroyed in a 2014 fire.
As patrons returned word spread about the quality of the shows.
“It helps that shows we have done in the past two years, but especially this 2022 season, have been shows that are exciting for people or that have gotten great reviews from the first weekend” Aiello said. “We've heard more this year than in the past, that people are coming to the theater for the first time, that they didn't know it existed, or that had never seen a show here and heard from a friend or a family member to come check out something.”
Part of the growth is attributed to the youth program, which Dibben said has grown astronomically. They average 175 children participating in activities including a 4-H performing arts day, live productions and the live literature series.
What 2023 holds
In 2022 GPT lived by the words, “dream big, just believe.” Their dreams panned out. This year they want patrons to, “discover the magic.”
“We don't mean that the show is a magic show,” Aiello said. “We mean theater itself. Live theater is magical. We want people to come discover that magic in 2023.”
Playing off the energy of 2022, which included receiving 79 Broadway World Award nominations, Dibben and Aiello said they are excited for what is coming to stage in 2023. Shows include “Oliver,” “Nunsense,” “The Wedding Singer,” “Around the World in 80 Days,” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”
But no matter how popular a show is or how well a script is written, it’s the actors that bring the story to life on stage. The pandemic prompted one change in the theater industry making it easier to recruit quality entertainers, Aiello said.
In the past, he had to travel to central points where actors would all gather and do auditions. The pandemic shut that process down. Now, actors send a resume and audition video to the theater. For upcoming shows, Aiello reviewed more than 1,100 submissions.
“When we get that many submissions we can weed through a lot,” Dibben said. “So, the quality of the people that we bring in is very high. Probably as high or higher than what we used to always get.”
Youth program
Great Plains Theatre has a commitment to raising the next generation of professional actors, while also giving area youth a safe place to be themselves.
“It is a priority for us to keep that program active and going because the kids need it,” Dibben said. “They need a place that’s safe for them to come and be a goofball because they want to be a goofball and nobody’s going to make fun of them.”
While they are there, participating children are watching and learning from professionals in the industry. They are learning that while theater is fun. It’s also work, and there is a way actors have to conduct themselves on a daily basis, Aiello said.
“They have to show up on time and use their communication skills and all of their different talents every single day,” he said. “That’s their job, they make a living doing that. I think that's so inspirational for the youth to be able to be in that atmosphere and be a part of that.”
The youth who participate come from Dickinson, Saline and Geary counties and cover the gamut of personalities.
“Theater is a place where you can be the jock, you can be the geek, you can be the nerd but when you get here, you're all the same,” Dibben said. “It doesn't matter what you are thought of at school here we don't tolerate bullying or anything like that.”
But they don’t worry about bullying because there is an intrinsic understanding that permeates the theater when the children are there and the youth recognize the stage is a safe place.
It’s a comfortable and inclusive environment for the children and for the adults, Aiello said. If they are creative but not interesting in acting, there are many other areas in the theater they can participate in.
They can work on sets, costumes, props or sound and lighting. It’s all about being immersed in the creative world.
Business side of the theater
The stage would be dark at Great Plains Theatre if not for the volunteer crew and the generosity of the community, which supports their efforts with sponsorships and donations.
“We use a lot of volunteers,” Dibben said. “Not only just doing the shows, but some people like to paint, they like to do crafts, they’ll come in and work on stuff. During the shows, we always have people who come in to help usher and greet and do things like that.”
The incentive for the volunteers is free tickets to the show. To learn more about volunteer opportunities, Dibben said people can check out the web site at https://www.greatplainstheatre.com or call her at 785-263-4574.
Individuals and businesses can also support the theater through sponsorship and advertising in the playbills, newsletters and online venues.
