Great Plains Theatre’s 29th Main Stage Season Discovering the Magic will be presenting a rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic: "Oliver!" The show opens Friday, June 23.
Mitchell Aiello, the Artistic and Education Director of Great Plains Theatre, expressed his excitement about bringing "Oliver!" to life on the GPT stage.
"This show and cast will have you leaving the theatre inspired by a classic tale that is known so well,” Aiello said. “This group is absolutely phenomenal. We have combined professional actors from around the country with local professionals and members of our Plain Great Players Youth Academy to tell this heartfelt story.”
"Oliver!" brings the streets of Victorian England to life as it follows the journey of Oliver, a malnourished orphan, who escapes the confines of a workhouse and finds himself in the company of a group of pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin, Aiello said. As Oliver navigates the trials and tribulations of his newfound life, he encounters Mr. Brownlow, a kind individual who takes him in. However, Oliver's safety is jeopardized when Fagin employs the Bill Sikes and Nancy to kidnap him, placing his chance of finding true familial love in flux.
The production embraces the themes of love, trust, joy and familial bonds, making it a perfect experience for the entire family, Aiello said.
“This tale written by Charles Dickens may have darker and sad moments, but it is perfect for the whole family as we focus on the love that Oliver finds and the importance of familial trust, joy, and love,” he said.
Aiello further highlighted the impact of arts, theater, education and inclusion, stating they are more essential than ever. He encouraged the community to take a break from their daily routines and immerse themselves in a night of laughter, romance and positivity at the theater.
As Great Plains Theatre continues to enrich the community with its commitment to the arts, theater, and education, "Oliver!" stands as a testament to their dedication.
The show, featuring in-person live performances, will run from June 23 to July 2, with evening shows Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and matinee performances Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Tickets are currently available for purchase at www.greatplainstheatre.com or by phone at 785-263-4574. With limited seating available, theater enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their seats early. The Great Plains Theatre is located at 215 N Campbell St, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
“I promise that you will leave this theatre being overwhelmingly mind blown with what our youth members can create and present,” Aiello said. “Our show and voices blow the roof off of the theatre, taking the audience on a spectacular journey.”
For more information about "Oliver!" and the upcoming season, visit www.greatplainstheatre.com or contact the theater office directly.
Cast
Oliver - George Campbell & Nolan Hall
Nancy - Kimberly Camacho Aiello
Fagin - Matt Paris
Artful Dodger - Margaret Campbell
Bill Sikes - Griffin Krause
Bet - Delaney Bigley
Mr. Bumble - DJ Davis
Widow Corney - Alicia Santee-Davis
Mr. Sowerberry - Lewis Trotter
Mrs. Sowerberry - Kristina Miranda Sloan
Mr. Brownlow - Braden C. Andrew
Milkmaid - Becca Worthington
Dr. Grimwig - Orion Turner
Mrs. Bedwin - Krista Dix
Noah Claypole - Jaxyn Summers
Charlotte - Tabor Geering
Ensemble - Trinnity McMillen, Trevor Pratt
Orphans/Fagin's Crew - Luka Hayes, Haylie Olson, Piper Immel, Claire Cormack, Alyssa Schmidt, Colt Demars, Brennan Burnett, Berkley Norton
Production team
Director/Choreographer - Mitchell Aiello
Music Director - Alicia Santee
Stage Manager - Melissa Ford
Costumer/Director of Operations - Becky Dibben
Lighting Design - Kent Buess
Master Carpenter - Jim Wohler Restorations
Intern - Luka Hayes
Intern - Lexi Tyler
