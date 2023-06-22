Main characters of GPT’s “Oliver!”

The main characters of Great Plains Theatre’s production of “Oliver!” from left to right: Griffin Krause playing Bill Sikes, Matt Paris playing Fagin, George Campbell playing Oliver, Margaret Campbell playing Artful Dodger, Nolan Hall playing Oliver, Kimberly Camacho Aiello playing Nancy, and Delaney Bigley playing Bet.

 Courtesy Photo

Great Plains Theatre’s 29th Main Stage Season Discovering the Magic will be presenting a  rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic: "Oliver!" The show opens Friday, June 23.

Mitchell Aiello, the Artistic and Education Director of Great Plains Theatre, expressed his excitement about bringing "Oliver!" to life on the GPT stage.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.