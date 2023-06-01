Great Plains Theatre is ready to present its professional production of “The Wedding Singer,” based on the 1998 romance comedy starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. The show will open at 7:30 p.m. June 2. The Artistic/Education Director, Mitchell Aiello, said he is excited to bring this show to the GPT stage.
“This is the first time that Great Plains Theatre has ever produced this show, and I am honored to direct this outstanding group while being able to share laughter, music, silliness, and love all at the same time,” Aiello said. “I am not kidding when I say that you will be jaw dropped at the quality of entertainment that is created here and presented right in our hometown. After a casting search of thousands of auditions and working together as a theatre family, we are ready to take you back to the 80s with style, lots of dancing, gut-busting laughter, and the best voices around.”
In this show, New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer Robbie Hart rules the wedding scene in 1985. When his own fiancée leaves him at the altar, Hart decides to make every wedding he attends as worse as it can be. Hart keeps ruining weddings until a waiter, Julia Sullivan, wins his heart. Aiello said the movie’s music score was influential for 80s music much like the score for “Hairspray” was for 60s music.
Keegan Sells plays the main character Robbie Hart. Hannah Hill is the waiter and love-interest Julia Sullivan. Sullivan’s cousin, Holly Sullivan, is played by Delaney Bigley. Braden C. Andrew plays Robbie’s best friend, Sammy. George Stitzer, keyboardist and singer in Robbie’s band, is played by Hunter Quinn. Aiello said some teenagers from the local community are also a part of the production.
“This show and cast will have you leaving the theatre singing and dancing all night long, I promise,” he said. “They are absolutely sensational.”
The show dates are June 2 through 4 and June 7 through 11. Show dates Thursdays and Fridays are at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Sundays are at 2 p.m. and the Saturday shows are at 2 p.m. at 7:30 p.m.
