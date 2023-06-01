Professional actors make up cast of Great Plains Theatre’s “The Wedding Singer”

Professional actors make up the cast of Great Plains Theatre’s “The Wedding Singer.” From left to right are Hunter Quinn, playing George Stitzer; Hannah Hill, playing Julia Sullivan; Braden C. Andrew, playing Sammy; and Keegan Sells, playing Robbie Hart; and Delaney Bigley, playing Holly Sullivan.

Great Plains Theatre is ready to present its professional production of “The Wedding Singer,” based on the 1998 romance comedy starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. The show will open at 7:30 p.m. June 2. The Artistic/Education Director, Mitchell Aiello, said he is excited to bring this show to the GPT stage.

“This is the first time that Great Plains Theatre has ever produced this show, and I am honored to direct this outstanding group while being able to share laughter, music, silliness, and love all at the same time,” Aiello said. “I am not kidding when I say that you will be jaw dropped at the quality of entertainment that is created here and presented right in our hometown. After a casting search of thousands of auditions and working together as a theatre family, we are ready to take you back to the 80s with style, lots of dancing, gut-busting laughter, and the best voices around.” 

 

