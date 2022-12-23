Great Plains Theatre has been nominated for 79 Broadway World Regional Theatre Awards from Broadwayworld.com. The public can vote for GPT and it’s nominees on Broadwayworld.com until Dec. 31.

Some of the categories Great Plains Theatre is nominated for are categories like, "Best Musical", "Best Play", "Best Direction of a Musical or a Play", "Best Choreography of a Play or Musical, "Best Ensemble Performance", Best Performer", "Best Music Direction and Orchestra Performance", "Best Costume Design,” Best Lighting Design and many more said Mitchell Aiello, artistic director at Great Plains Theatre.

 

