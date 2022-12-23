Great Plains Theatre has been nominated for 79 Broadway World Regional Theatre Awards from Broadwayworld.com. The public can vote for GPT and it’s nominees on Broadwayworld.com until Dec. 31.
Some of the categories Great Plains Theatre is nominated for are categories like, "Best Musical", "Best Play", "Best Direction of a Musical or a Play", "Best Choreography of a Play or Musical, "Best Ensemble Performance", Best Performer", "Best Music Direction and Orchestra Performance", "Best Costume Design,” Best Lighting Design and many more said Mitchell Aiello, artistic director at Great Plains Theatre.
"Professional is what a lot of our main stage shows fall under because we have professional actors come in, and non-professional nominations for us are for all of our youth programmings, so all of our Plain Great Players shows and things like that," Aiello said.
Last year, Great Plains Theatre had 48 nominations in 11 different categories, winning five awards for the first time nominated according to Aiello. This year the theatre has almost double nominations with 79. Also they doubled the categories, being nominated in 22 as opposed to 11 from the year before. They are currently waiting to see how many awards they will bring home in 2022.
"Winning awards for five out of 11 categories for our first time being nominated was amazing," Aiello said.
The nominations include anything from the end of last year, through October this year according to Aiello.
"The shows that we have nominated for 2022 are “Elf: The Musical,” “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure Jr.,” “The Ugly Duckling,” “Footloose,” “Matilda,” “Jersey Boys,” “Wonderland High,” and “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” are all of our shows that are represented somewhere in these categories," Aiello said.
"What's fun about these awards is that, in some of them, there will be a professional and non-professional category for the same award. Like me for example, I'm currently nominated for playing Buddy the Elf in “Elf: The Musical” last year, and then in the non-professional category we have a handful of our youth members," Aiello said.
Broadwayworld.com annually posts nominations of the different regions that they represent around the country. For the Regional Kansas City Awards, they have various categories such as Best Play, Best Musical, Best Performer, Best Costume Designer and more. The categories are separated between professional categories and non-professional categories.
Broadwayworld.com is a website that is all-inclusive to everything theater. They do news articles on Broadway all around the country, they have their main website, but they also have regions around the country due to being a big website and covering everything theater related. Great Plains Theatre falls into the Kansas City region.
Voting for the awards will close Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. Anyone can vote on these awards from the Broadway World website, Aiello said. Voters get one vote in each category per email address. All someone has to do to vote is go online, type in their email and click start voting. The website will take the voter through every category. At the end of the page, it will have the voter put in their basic information like their names, and email.
"I will say over and over again, and even put in all of the posts, you have to confirm your vote, so they will send you an email to the email address you entered saying, 'we have a record that you were voting, is this true,’ and all you do is open the email in your inbox and click confirm this vote, then it will take you to a website where it should tell you that the vote has been confirmed," Aiello said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.