Main cast of Great Plains Theatre consists of local actors

The main cast of Great Plains Theatre consists of local actors. From left to right is Haylie Olson (Mr. Big/Others), Chris Cormack (Geppetto), Jaxyn Summers (Pinocchio), Alicia Santee-Davis (Blue Fairy), and Tabor Geering (Cricket).

 Courtesy Photo

Great Plains Theatre is presenting their second production of the year starting this weekend. “Pinocchio” is a professional production of Disney’s original story. The show has dates March 4, March 5 and March 11.

“‘Pinocchio’ kicks off GPT’s 29th Season Live Literature Series with a perfect show about anti-bullying, telling the truth, and leading with kindness and respect,” said Mitchell Aiello, artistic and education director. “Join us for this adorably heartwarming tale.”

 

