Great Plains Theatre is presenting their second production of the year starting this weekend. “Pinocchio” is a professional production of Disney’s original story. The show has dates March 4, March 5 and March 11.
“‘Pinocchio’ kicks off GPT’s 29th Season Live Literature Series with a perfect show about anti-bullying, telling the truth, and leading with kindness and respect,” said Mitchell Aiello, artistic and education director. “Join us for this adorably heartwarming tale.”
The tale of “Pinocchio” contains themes of anti-bullying, telling the truth and accepting friendship. Blue Fairy leads watchers through the story as the old toymaker Geppetto builds a puppet which becomes Pinocchio. Pinocchio embarks on the journey of a lifetime after coming to life. Pinocchio’s journey teaches him respect, appreciate what one has in life, how to be good and, of course, the importance of telling the truth.
“This show is a chance to share these lessons with our students and kids, making a strong impact through characters brought to life from a classic piece of children’s literature,” Aiello said. “Pinocchio goes on quite a journey that teaches him so much, but most importantly - he learns to be good. With positive influences like this, our kids and students can learn and accomplish so much shaping the future of our world into a positively bright place to be.”
The show is a part of the theatre’s Live Literature series, which is aimed to teach children life lessons through art, Aiello said. The show is catered toward children from preschool to fifth grade.
The main cast of “Pinocchio” consists of local actors. Jaxyn Summers, Abilene High School student, is playing Pinocchio himself. Alicia Santee-Davis of Manhattan, Kansas, plays Blue Fairy. Abilene resident Chris Cormack is playing Geppetto, Pinnochio’s father. Tabor Geering, AHS student, is playing Cricket, Fox and Wood. Haylie Olson, also an AHS student, is playing Mr. Big, Mrs. Bunksterburger and Whale.
“We look forward to seeing you at this adorably heartwarming show sharing the magic of live theatre with even the youngest of audience members with an activity book and a show to remember,” Aiello said.
“Pinnochio” only has three show dates open to the public: March 4 at 11 a.m., March 5 at 2 p.m. and March 11 at 2 p.m. GPT also has dates specifically for schools to attend. Tickets can be bought now at greatplainstheatre.com or by phone at 785-263-4574.
