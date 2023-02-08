Great Plains Theatre is opening its first youth production of its 29th season open this week. The show is “Camp Rock: the Musical.” Children apart of the Great Plains Theatre’s Youth Academy make up the cast of this show. The cast and crew will feature over 40 students ages five through 18.
“Great Plains Theatre in Abilene is proud to present the Plain Great Players production of this rocking, high energy, dance-filled musical based on the hit Disney Channel original movie,” according to a press release from GPT.
In a classic tale of rivalry and power, “Camp Rock: the Musical” begins with Mitchie, played by Dighton Tokoi, and her friends arriving at camp ready for a music-packed summer of rocking out and jamming with her friends. However, upon arrival, there is a new camp across the lake: Camp Star. Camp Star is the more ostentatious school and challenging Camp Rock for complete control over their property. It is now up to Mitchie as she galvanizes the other campers, making them band together in the fight for territory via musical showdown.
“The youth members of our community and the entire central Kansas region are incredibly talented professional actors and technicians. Watching our young people perform, be themselves, and grow is inspirational,” said Artistic/Educational Director Mitchell Aiello.
Aiello said the amount of effort put in by the actors should not be overlooked. Camp Rock has a degree of difficulty for any actor to master, let alone young ones.
“From beginning to end, this show has really difficult pop and rock music styles, a ton of heavy dance numbers, and energy coming out of every fingertip. The Plain Great Players members conquer this show brilliantly,” Aiello said.
The show is supposed to be a perfect fit for audience members of all ages and could have the audience dancing in the aisles with the crew at the end of the show.
“Camp Rock: the Musical” is all about having fun and jamming out, but it also features a deeper message for the audience.
“At the base of our show, we learn lessons of having fun, making memories, and being true to ourselves. It is not about winning, but about positively creating. I adore this message and have implemented it throughout the show and the experience of being in the show for our cast and crew. There are a few special tricks up our sleeves that will round out your fun time at the show with a heartfelt message on our journey of acceptance, creativity, and friendship,” Aiello said.
The show will feature songs from the hit Disney Channel movie that are iconic, Aiello said. The original work of pop stars Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers brought Camp Rock to life and makes the music prominent with younger audiences to this day.
“Come see how we bring them to life and share the young talent from around our community. I am beyond proud of all their work, and I sincerely hope you can come to see what has been created and be blown away by even more excitement than you might expect,” Aiello said.
“Camp Rock: the Musical” will first open Feb. 10 and continue playing throughout the weekend. After that, the show will come back Feb. 17 and play through until Feb. 19. Shows on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays start at 7 p.m. 2 p.m. shows are on the Saturdays and Sundays show dates.
Tickets are on sale now at GPT’s website or can be ordered at 785-263-4574.
Caitlyn - Margaret Campbell
Peggy - Scarlett Randolph
Axel - Clarissa Radabaugh
