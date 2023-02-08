Local youth comprise the cast of GPT’s ‘Camp Rock: The Musical’

Local youth comprise the cast of GPT’s “Camp Rock: The Musical.” Starring are, from left to right, Luka Luka Hayes as Luka, Rachel Ely as Dana, Warren Campbell as Nate, Jacobi Robinson as Shane, RJ Vopat as Jason, Lexi Tyler as Tess and Dighton Tokoi as Mitchie.

 Courtesy Photo

Great Plains Theatre is opening its first youth production of its 29th season open this week. The show is “Camp Rock: the Musical.” Children apart of the Great Plains Theatre’s Youth Academy make up the cast of this show. The cast and crew will feature over 40 students ages five through 18.

“Great Plains Theatre in Abilene is proud to present the Plain Great Players production of this rocking, high energy, dance-filled musical based on the hit Disney Channel original movie,” according to a press release from GPT. 

 

