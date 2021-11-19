Today, Governor Laura Kelly congratulated the City of Abilene for receiving $1 million in Cost Share funds as administered through the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT). This project will improve 14th Street from N. Buckeye (K-15) west to Vine Street.
“Congratulations to the City of Abilene for receiving $1 million in the latest round of Cost Share funding,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “By working with our local partners to invest in our communities, our Cost Share program is improving road safety, mobility, and helping recruit new families and businesses to our state. This project is proof that when we work together to make smart investments in our foundation, all Kansans see results.”
A component of the Kelly Administration’s 10-year, bipartisan Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, or IKE, the Cost Share program is designed to help rural and urban areas advance transportation projects to improve safety, support job retention and growth, relieve congestion, and improve access and mobility. The City of Abilene was among 20 transportation construction projects selected for the Fall 2021 Cost Share recipients.
“Our city’s staff, engineering company and our Commission members were ecstatic and had a feeling of relief to know this project will become a reality,” said Lon Schrader, Public Works Director of Abilene. “Without this funding, one or more of the following would likely have happened: We would undertake new debt service, increase mill levy or forego numerous smaller street rehab projects for three-four years to build the funds.”
Schrader said the project will result in “major traffic movement,” safety improvements, lighting and drainage upgrades.
“Perhaps most significantly, with this project there will be about a 70% increase in adjacent sidewalks and pedestrian crossing signals,” Schrader said.
The scope of this project will improve and replace 1,850 feet of 70-year-old, two 12-foot-wide lanes with new three-lane concrete pavement, consisting of a dedicated turn lane and new sidewalks on both sides of the roadway. The City of Abilene will contribute $1.5 million (60%) towards the project’s $2.5 million cost.
Demand is high for Cost Share transportation dollars. Michelle Needham, Economic Development Programs Manager for KDOT, said 84 communities requested more than $54.5 million in funding for this, the fifth round of the Cost Share program.
“KDOT was impressed with how this round of Cost Share projects hit markers for economic development, safety and community support,” said Needham. “KDOT and our Cost Share partners are working collaboratively to expedite delivery on selected projects.”
KDOT is investing $9.4 million in this cycle of Cost Share, leveraging more than $5.3 million in community matching dollars, a total of $14.8 million in funding through state and local partnerships. Over the initial five rounds of Cost Share, more than 100 projects have received more than $96 million in state funding.
