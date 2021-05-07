Several candidates who have thrown their hats into the ring for the Kansas governor’s race are slated to be in Abilene later this month.
The Dickinson County Republican Party will host its annual guest night Monday, May 17 at the Greyhound Hall of Fame in Abilene. The social begins at 6 p.m., with speakers following at 6:30 pm.
Special guests include: Kansas GOP Chairman Mike Kuckelman, National Republican Party Committeewoman Kim Borchers, Former Governor Dr. Jeff Colyer, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Secretary of State Scott Schwab, Senator J.R. Claeys, Senator Rick Wilborn, House Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch, Representative John Barker and Representative Steven Johnson.
There is no cost to attend. For more information visit DickinsonCountyRepublicans.org/events or @DKCoRepublicans on Facebook.
