An organization that impacts Dickinson County was included in a recent distribution of funds for public transit projects across the state of Kansas.
Governor Laura Kelly, joined by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Administrator Nuria Fernandez and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz, announced $13.2 million will go toward 48 public transit projects across the state.
“A strong, safe public transportation system is critical to our state’s economy and quality of life,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Projects like wheelchair accessible busses, upgraded bus facilities, and route and parking lot enhancements will ensure Kansans have access to adequate, safe, and well-maintained public transportation.”
That money will go to 26 transit agencies as part of the Access, Innovation, and Collaboration (AIC) Public Transit Program.
The announcement took place at the OCCK, Inc., Transportation complex in Salina in an expanded bus facility funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation and an FTA grant, with support from the City of Salina and OCCK. The 16,000 square-foot expansion was completed in November 2021.
“This work reflects the tremendous partnership between all levels of government,” FTA Administrator Fernandez said. “In addition to funding new bus facilities and improving transit service, the grants support the purchase of low- or no-emission buses. That work throughout Kansas will accelerate the transition to cleaner, more efficient transportation system, and help keep our skies blue, our water clean and our climate more predictable by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”
Both urban and rural transit providers receive support from the AIC program, which will improve transit access and services for Kansans. The projects have a total cost of about $17M, with the AIC program providing about $13M ($2M state, $11M federal) of the funds.
In the first two years of the AIC program, KDOT will have awarded $21 million in funding for a total project cost of $26 million.
“The AIC Public Transit Program combines state and federal resources that will enhance access to transit, invest in emerging technologies and form collaborations with public and private transportation providers,” Secretary Lorenz said. “I’m proud of the partnerships we’ve established to improve transportation services and options for Kansans.”
Project types include constructing bus maintenance facilities to aid in fleet management, upgraded transit accessibility following the Americans with Disabilities Act, advanced technologies, and expanded low emissions transit operations.
OCCK, Inc. which covers Saline, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Cloud, Ottawa, Republic, Mitchel, Jewell and Lincoln counties in Kansas will receive a total of $84,600 for Mobility Hubs & Stop Improvement, $270,316 for Second Floor Renovation, $54,812 for 81 Connection Expansion (Saturdays are being added), $250,400 for CityGo+ which is a Microtransit Pilot in Salina and $570,769 for Fixed Route Enhancements — Software & Bus Equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.