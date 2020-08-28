Gospel recording artist Kylie Jo will be performing at 10 a.m. Sunday morning at Emmanuel Church, 1300 N. Vine in Abilene. There is no charge to attend the service.
Kylie Jo and her husband Nick Smith are pastoring the Nazarene Church in Plainville, Kansas.
Kylie Jo is a rising gospel artist recognized for her amazing voice and stage presence. Kylie Jo recorded and previously released “I Stand” available on iTunes with her newest, “Save Me” that will be released on Sunday.
Visitors are welcome to Emmanuel Church for the 10 a.m. service Sunday. Emmanuel Church practices safe distancing and encourages masks. However, if you are uncomfortable to attend in person, you can watch the program by going to www.ecabilene.org/livestream.
“Nick and I are excited to visit Emmanuel Church at 1300 N. Vine in Abilene. It will be great to share our music with the good folks of Abilene and those who choose to view the service on-line. These are difficult times but our Lord and Savior is in control. God bless each of you,” Kylie Jo said.
Should you have further questions contact the church office at 785-263-3342.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.