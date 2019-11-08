SOLOMON — Operation Gorilla Family Project will launch the Angel Tree on Nov. 18 at the lobby of DS&O, 201 Dakota.
Stop by there to adopt your family.
Deadline to nominate families is Nov. 15.
Dec. 14 is the final date to bring back the angel tree gifts to DS&O. Tags will include the ages/approximate sizes of children in each family.
New this year is Stuff the Bus, which will kick off the week of Nov. 18. One of our highly visible Gorilla vehicles will be parked at various locations in our community to receive can goods, paper products, hygiene products, laundry soap, baby supplies; all those items that we all need and use day to day.
This will allow everyone access to drop off their donations, plus make it a little competitive. Every so often we will weigh the van and let you all know how generous this community is. If you are interested in hosting the van, please contact the district office to schedule a slot and begin the promotion with your customers/employees/members.
Of course cash is always accepted to provide the gift cards and purchase shortfalls to fill the baskets. Make checks payable to USD #393 with notation of the project.
Last year 30 families and 76 Solomon children had a brighter Christmas thanks to supporters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.