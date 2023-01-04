In this story, the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle glances back on its 2022, and reviews its most popular stories of the year in three categories. The categories used to determine the most popular stories are likes and reactions, comments and reaches using Facebook Meta Business Suite to gather the statistics.
Starting off with the likes and reactions category, Reflector-Chronicle’s most liked story of 2022 was, “Bench placed at Eisenhower Park Bandshell in memory of Disco Bob Martell,” written by Reporter Jayshaun Jones, with 374 likes and reactions. After that came, “Greyhound Hall of Fame adds new dog, remains open to visitors,” written by former editor Lydia Kautz with 356 likes. Coming in third was, “Joe Snuffy’s owner looking to sell, the restaurant will stay open,” written by Editor Ed Boice with 348 likes. Rounding out the top five for the Reflector-Chronicle’s most popular stories by likes and reactions are, “Abilene High School elite choir heading to New York March 18,” also written by Ed Boice with 301 likes and, “Local teacher wins award for career in catholic schools,” written by Lydia Kautz with 292 likes.
The next category under review is how many comments the story gained while being posted. Taking the top spot with 68 comments was, “Joe Snuffy’s owner looking to sell, the restaurant will stay open.” Falling in behind that story in second place was, “Former child actor has altercation with security guard at Eisenhower Presidential Museum,” written by Lydia Kautz with 44 comments. The third most commented on story was, “Senior Spotlight: Lyndsey Buechman finishes historic Abilene High School wrestling career,” written by Sports Editor Ron Preston with 37 comments. The final two spots were occupied by, “Longtime Abilene teacher will retire after 33 years in the classroom,” written by Lydia Kautz with 36 comments, and, “Parents and Police Chief address teenagers using inappropriate language at Eisenhower Park,” written by Ed Boice with 35 comments.
The final category recapped was the reach that the story had; basically, how many people saw the story in some sort of capacity. The story with the most reach in 2022 was, “Greyhound Hall of Fame adds new dog, remains open to visitors,” reaching around 5,300 people. The next story with the most reach was, “Parents and Police Chief address teenagers using inappropriate language at Eisenhower Park,” which reached around 4,800 people. The tertiary story for having the most reach was, “Sharing Shelves Free Store opens this Tuesday,” written by Ed Boice reaching around 4,400 people. The last two spots for stories with the most reach were filled by, “Greyhound entries increase for NGA Fall Meet, special stake returns in form of Abilene,” also written by Ed Boice which reached 3,900 people, and, “Local teacher wins award for career in catholic schools,” written by Lydia Kautz, reaching around 3,600 people.
