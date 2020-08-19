When the 2020-21 school year kicks off in a little over a week, Abilene Superintendent Greg Brown wants the emphasis to be on the good things that are happening in USD 435 and not COVID-19.
“My big challenge I’m having for our teachers and everybody that works with the school system is to try not to let COVID-19 be the only thing we’re talking about,” Brown told school board members during their Aug. 10 meeting.
“I want to do everything we can to talk about teaching and learning, events that are going on, the great things kids are doing and let’s quit focusing (on the coronavirus) as much as we’ve had to do in the last two to three months,” Brown said.
“We’ll respond as we need to, but if we can get away from saying ‘what if’ and ‘what are we going to do next’ to more of ‘we’re going to make some positive things happen’ then I think we’re going to make some positive things happen,” he said.
The first day of school will be Thursday, Aug. 27, with early dismissal Thursday and Friday. Some students, including Abilene High School freshmen and others new to the district, will have orientation on Aug. 26.
Enrollment
continuing
When school starts, a majority of students will be returning to the school buildings, although some families have chosen to have their students attend school online through remote learning and a few at the high school level have signed up for Abilene Virtual School.
Remote learning is being offered this year for families concerned about the potential health risks associated with being in the school building.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 18, about 1,300 students had enrolled, according to Assistant Superintendent Dana Sprinkle. Of the 1,300 enrolled, approximately 80 are remote learners and 20 ninth through 12th graders plan to attend virtual school.
Sprinkle explained the approximations are accurate since numbers are changing daily.
“The vast majority of our kiddos are intending to be in the brick and mortar (school buildings),” Supt. Brown told school board members at last week’s meeting, but at that time he noted many had not yet enrolled.
“Things are so out-of-balance right now,” Brown said, explaining the delay. “It’s hard for some people to realize school is actually going to start; it’s been so long since we’ve been in it.”
A week ago enrollment stood at 1,098. Since then, more than 200 have enrolled.
Remote learning log sheets
Parents and guardians of students signed up for remote learning must fill out an attendance log, required by the Kansas State Department of Education that documents the student’s participation in instructional activities.
If students who are signed up for remote learning do not attend daily, it will be a problem for the district.
“The auditor will catch that and we will lose our full-time enrollment for that student,” Brown said. “That’s going to be a very important thing for parents to understand just how important that log sheet is.”
Sprinkle said parents and guardians of remote learners must be very involved in the process.
“That is going to be an essential piece for attendance and ultimately for funding,” Sprinkle said. “I want to send that message as many times as I possibly can.”
The log documents six hours (360 minutes) per day in either instructional or work time on assignments provided, Sprinkle said.
During the board meeting, Brown said both he and school board President Kyle Becker would have to sign a document that night required by the state giving assurances about the district’s “academic rigor for remote learning.”
Other
• The board accepted a $1,000 grant from Don and Pat Berkley through the Community Foundation of Dickinson County for the ABC After School program and accepted 1,700 re-usable water bottles for students, donated by the Abilene Rotary Club. The cost of the water bottles is a little more than $5,000.
• Members heard from Brown who said that masks were going to be part of everything that happens, including bus rides to and from school. The “country kids” who are picked up first will have a seating chart with siblings sitting together. They will sit at the back of the bus, while students picked up on the town routes will sit in front of the bus. Riders will then load off “instead of everybody crossing,” Brown said.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.