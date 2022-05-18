More than 20 people attended the May 16 Abilene Commission study session, filling the 18 seats and more, with some standing in the back. Oaks Golf Consultant Dick Stuntz attended the meeting to present a summary of his report on the Great Life Golf and Fitness golf course in Abilene. After questions from the commissioners, the meeting opened to community questions and comments, in which several community members did so.
Ron Marsh, city manager, said the city hired Stuntz to get an “outside opinion” on the condition of the course. The city is considering buying the golf course land from the owners, Abilene natives Annette and Evan Wilson. The couple is attempting to sell the land that they lease to Great Life. Marsh initially requested Stuntz not mention any costs and prices during the summary, but later allowed some prices to be shared.
The city staff and commissioners were given Stuntz’s complete report. At the time, the report was not made available to the public. The report is now available on the Abilene City Hall website under the “News Flash” tab.
Starting with the course’s architecture and design, Stuntz said he did not have much experience in the architecture of courses, but has done “a lot” of design work. Overall, Stuntz said the course is designed “quite nicely.” The greens are architecturally poor, something that most courses in small towns are.
“As far as design features, you would put them in a lower category. They are small, they’re fairly flat and the greens’ surrounding areas do not have interesting features such as moguls, bunkering, things that create interest and challenge in golf,” Stuntz said.
The conditions of the greens is “very poor,” partly due to an irrigation malfunction last year.
Stunz said the setup of multiple tees at different spots to alter the length of the course is a positive aspect. The difference allows players to play at a higher level to compare themselves with the Golf Handicap Information Network or play a shorter game. The GHIN is used worldwide, Stuntz said.
The fairways are laid out “nicely.” The condition of the turf on the fairways is “poor,” which Stuntz guess is due to the irrigation issues.
The roughs are “average” due to them having weeds. The turf in the roughs are common and do not detract from the course.
The trees are “very positive.” The condition of the trees is “average” due to the necessary trimming and branches on the ground.
The five bunkers on the course received a “very poor rating” from Stuntz. The bunkers are not placed well and are in low condition.
The practice range has several issues. The tee is small and “inadequate if you want any kind of practice facility with any kind of use.” Retrieving hit balls is an issue due to the railroad tracks being to the right of the range and a thicket to the left, making balls hit into those areas difficult to retrieve. Tree branches from tree work also lay in the range. Due to all these reasons, the range is currently not being utilized.
“(The practice range) is something that could be built into something. It would serve for someone who wants to take out a half a dozen of their own golf balls and wack them around,” he said.
The clubhouse facility is a “positive feature,” for a small town, 9-hole course. The size is adequate, perhaps more than adequate, Stuntz said. The clubhouse does need some maintenance.
The irrigation system is possibly the most problematic aspect of the course, Stuntz said. The pump station is old and needs replacement. The distribution system, the piping and the irrigation heads are “also in disrepair.” Controllers do not seem to be functional. The system would be the most important priority to address if the course would be bought with intentions of improving, Stuntz said.
For the maintenance facility, Stuntz said it is “inadequate.” The facility does not have enough room to park all the equipment inside. The equipment not in the facility sits outside.
“It is just a very restricted, poor and shabby facility that I think needs to be addressed as well,” Stuntz said.
The maintenance equipment and cart lease is “poor and old” and also needs improving to give the course quality care.
The cart paths, which Stuntz said there are an “unusually higher number” compared with other small town courses, are a positive aspect, and only need repairs in a few places. The cart storage is also a positive. Only a few doors need repair.
Stuntz then presented three options for courses of action for the city to follow if they purchased the course. First, the city opens and runs the course as is with one person running everything. Second, the city fixes the course to be a positive representation of the city and they have two people run the course. Stuntz recommended fixing what is needed for the irrigation system, the pump house, the maintenance facility, maintenance equipment, the clubhouse, the storage buildings, and the fairway areas. Third, the city makes the repairs Stuntz recommended in the second option and also rebuilds all the greens to be larger and more challenging.
Speaking about golf in general, Stuntz said now is a good time to fix the course. The number of people in the sport increased during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 by 15 percent in rounds played, memberships and revenue.
“It’s the first time, certainly in my career, in maybe 50 years that we’ve had any kind of an increase in golf participation. As a matter of fact, in the early 20th century, the first two decades, we went from 41 million golfers to 29 million golfers,” Stuntz said. “That was the dip with two major dips, one being in 2001, the other being 2008. But in 2020 we turned a corner, and in 2021 we maintained the numbers and even gained a bit more. It is an opportune time to be entering into the golf business.”
As a conclusion, Stuntz said, in his opinion, he would not advise anyone to buy a golf course to generate profit. A course would add a quality of life aspect to Abilene. After research, there are around 250 courses in Kansas. Over half are in large cities, such as Kansas City and Wichita. There are 120 courses in towns with a population of less than 10,000. With 460 towns below a 10,000 population, Stuntz said Abilene could separate itself by being in the 25 percent of the 460 towns that have a golf course.
John Kollhoff, commissioner, asked Stuntz which options he recommends and the profit and loss ratio for a year. Stuntz said he believes the city should pursue the third option. He did not recommend the first option.
“To go to option three and rebuild the green sites would improve this golf course dramatically,” Stuntz said. “When you add that expense to the previously stated expenses, it’s only another 20 percent or so higher to do that.”
Kollhoff then asked Stuntz what a timeline for the second and third option is. Stuntz said an ideal timeline is for the course to be purchased by late spring and early summer and start the repairs with the irrigation system. If rebuilding the greens, the rebuilding could start in the fall. The course could then be operational in the middle or later part of 2023. The city would not see the pro forma numbers that Stuntz calculated in the report until 2025 based on that timeline.
Kollhoff then asked for the costs and financial numbers for the years between 2023 and 2025. Stuntz said he did not calculate the numbers but he could.
Brandon Rein, commissioner, asked Stuntz if, for option three, the closing of the course would last a full calendar year. Stuntz did not answer his question because of how difficult it was to answer due to the many factors in the whole process. Rein then asked how the closure of the course for a full calendar year would affect membership numbers. Stuntz said the membership, and thus the revenue totals, would be “close to zero.”
“You’re going to lose them immediately, but they will come back in a storm because of the improvements to the facility. They are excited about it,” Stuntz said. “If you look at the pro formas of (options) one, two and three, I have… greater numbers in all categories on option three because you have new green sites. That word will get out. You lose them, but the gain at the end of the process is greater than what you started out with.”
Kollhoff then asked how Stuntz estimated the course would receive 11,000 rounds per year for option three. Stuntz said he estimated based on his experience with 9-hole courses in small towns. A low number of rounds per year is 7,000 to 8,000, and a high number is 20,000. The 11,000 estimate is a conservative number.
Mayor Dee Marshall then opened the community forum.
First to comment was Tim Horan. Horan said he could not comment further because he had not seen the Stuntz’s report, the financial numbers and the details of each option. He requested the report be available to the public.
Next, Andrew Kijowski asked if the water supply and water wells are “adequate.” Marsh said he has not heard supply and wells are not adequate. Stuntz said three of the four wells are being used, but he does not have any information on the status of them.
Greg Brown then asked if there are people around Abilene who can fix the pump stations. Stuntz said there are businesses that Stuntz knows that repair golf course specific pump stations.
Marshall then asked if the community wants the city to purchase the course with the knowledge of the necessary repairs and understanding there will be little revenue.
Stewart Etherington asked about the costs for each option Stuntz gave. Option one would lose $60,000 per year to operational costs. Option two would cost $1.2 million and cost $89,000 for operations. Option three cost $1.4 million and cost $48,000 for operations. Acquisition cost is not included in the costs.
Diana Miller asked a few questions at once. First was about the membership and rounds numbers currently and in the 5-10 years. Second was the number of municipalities with a population under 10,000 that own the golf course in their town. Third was to have alternative solutions to fund the repairs researched. Stuntz said he did not know the number of rounds at the course.
“As for as revenue being produced, I had an anecdotal conversation with ownership and management. I did not present those numbers in (the report)... The basis for this (report) wouldn’t come from what is being done now or what was being done when it was a private club,” Stuntz said. “It’s basically based on demographics, size of the community, size of the county and my experience with other golf courses in similar situations and how many rounds and revenue are being produced in those.”
Stuntz then said he did not have the numbers for which courses in small towns are private or publicly owned. While he could figure the numbers out, in his opinion those numbers do not matter, but rather how well are they operating.
Tom Canfield then made comments about the history of the Abilene golf course. Canfield then said he wouldn’t spend the money to rebuild the greens, as they are not bad small with fewer bunkers and flat turf. He said the city needs a course and could be something the city is proud of, referencing the Chapman golf course as an example. The layout of the Abilene course is better than the Chapman course in his opinion. He then asked what the land’s current price was. Marsh said the price is $675,000. Canfield said the number seems much more than what was paid for it previously.
Canfield said children in Abilene are not playing golf because of how bad the course is now. The Abilene High School golf program holds their Abilene Invitational Tournament at Stagg Hill golf Course in Manhattan.
Don Nebelsick said he concurred with a lot of what Canfield said and “would love” for Abilene to have a good course.
Bryan Dunlap then made comments for the Abilene High School’s Golf Head Coach Mark Willey, who could not attend. Willey’s comments started with that 18 kids are on the golf team this year, with 13 as new players. The team practices driving balls on the driving range. They practice chipping balls at the number nine hole because that is the only spot where there is consistent grass. The team cannot practice putting due to the low quality of the course. Dunlap said he tried putting that morning and could not. Willey then commented that there are ways to offset the costs by holding training camps and tournaments, and that he and others understand it will not make a profit.
Dunlap then made his own comments. He wants to make sure the course stays, whether the city purchases the land or a third party does. Dunlap then said if a third party purchases the course and rebuilds it for another use, Abilene will then never have a course because no one will build a course somewhere else.
Russell Pitney said he does not believe the city should purchase the course due to the history golf courses in the Abilene area, current economic downturns, the city being in debt due to municipal bonds from the Golden Belt Heights and the trend of Dickinson County’s population decreasing.
Marsh then said Stuntz’s report would be made available to the public the next day.
Evan Wilson then took the podium. He said he is not happy about the condition it is in and believes Abilene should have a golf course. Wilson also said, despite several school programs using the course, the course and the local swimming pool has never seen any monetary support from the school district. After the community forum, the Wilsons amended his statement by saying the school has given free advertisement for the golf course and has given money for the swimming pool to purchase a tub of chlorine, which equaled to around $200.
