The first show of the 2020 season at the Great Plains Theatre, “Godspell” has been postponed.
The new date has yet to be determined.
“Godspell” was scheduled to run May 15 through May 31.
Tickets will be honored for this production next year, GPT said in a news release.
“This was an extremely difficult decision. With rehearsals beginning next Friday, we had to make the decision now to postpone as we must follow all stay at home guidelines as well as mandates by the CDC and our local government,” the release said. “The safety, health, and comfort of our community, staff, and volunteers are of the utmost importance to us. Therefore, we now plan to open our amazing season with the blockbuster show, Grease, in June as planned.”
Great Plains Theatre offices are still closed until the pandemic crisis is over.
“We are working from home, and are still able to return phone messages and e-mails, so please don’t hesitate to call or e-mail with any questions you might have. We are still here for you, and we are all in this together,” the press release stated.
Virtual film
Wilbur’s Web is an opportunity for students, siblings, parents, and community members that our theatre is creating during this time of social distancing. The annual Live Literature program that was scheduled for the end of April just isn’t possible to continue with what’s been done in the past.
Great Plains is writing and adapting a full length show (20-30 minutes) that will become a digital/virtual “film” version of the story for families.
The plan is to make this “movie” version of the show accessible to everyone early next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.