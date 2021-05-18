Godspell, a music-filled show about love and hope, will kick off the 27th Main Stage season Friday at Great Plains Theatre (GPT) in Abilene.
The show will be performed live and in person May 21-23 and May 26-30 at the GPT Theatre located at 215 N. Campbell.
Performance times for Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., while 2 p.m. matinees can be viewed on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Structured around a series of parables based on Bible stories, Godspell is the story of Jesus, but it truly portrays how a group of people can become one family, one soul and one voice through hope and love, according to information about the show.
The parables are acted out in a silly, fun-filled manner to demonstrate the idea of community and friendship, intermixed with numerous show-stopping musical numbers.
Mitchell Aiello, GPT artistic and education director, said he is overjoyed to be bringing this story to the GPT stage.
“Godspell is an excellent representation of humanity and the goodness, kindness, love and acceptance we have inside of us,” Aiello said. “Our show brings together a group of talented out-of-town professional actors that have voices, personalities and acting chops that are absolutely breath taking.”
Live theatre returns to Abilene
He believes the show is the best possible one to signal the return of live professional theatre in Abilene. While many theatres nationwide have experienced a tough year, Aiello said a show like Godspell can bring anyone the hope and joy they need.
“Art, theatre, education and inclusion are essential,” he explained. “This is more true now than ever and GPT is bringing all that and more to our small town home in Kansas.”
Aiello encourages anyone who needs an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life to take a night off, come to the theatre and enjoy the stage show.
“The lessons taught and learned through the beautiful story of Jesus and his disciples is jaw-dropping,” he said. “It will have you leaving the theatre feeling renewed.”
Tickets available
Tickets now are on sale online at greatplainstheatre.com or by phone at (785) 263-4574.
COVID-19 safety protocols are still being followed and limited seating is available. Anyone with questions is asked to contact the office.
“The professional arts community has been shut down for over 14 months completely. This show and the talent that has been brought in will be talked about for years to come as the show and cast that brought love, hope, acceptance, friendship and compassion back to the arts in our community,” Aiello said.
About Godspell
Cast
Jesus — Dylan Herrin
John the Baptist/Judas —Chase Gray
Disciples — Maria Reginaldi, Kimberly Camacho, Chattan Johnson, Sarah Grace Odom, Bear Maneschalchi, Beth Siegling, Alex Martins and Ethan Badders.
Production crew
Director-Choreographer — Mitchell Aiello
Music Director — Katherine Snyder
Stage Manager — Harlie Delay
Asst. Stage Manager — Lela Campbell
Costumer/Director of Operations — Becky Dibbin
Lighting Design — Sterling Matthew Oliver
Master Carpenter — Jim Wohler
Properties Manager — Jean Wohler
Contact Kathy Hageman at editor@abilene-rc.com
