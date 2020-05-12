OCCK, Inc. employees were recognized virtually for their years of service this week. Those recognized for their service included 37 employees that reached a 3, 5, 10, 15, 20, or 25 years of service milestone in 2019.
The 37 employees recognized for reaching a service milestone in 2019 comprise 274 years of service to OCCK. These employees represent a wide cross-section of the duties and services performed for OCCK including: business office, transportation, home health, employment services, financial management, assistive technology and direct support services. These employees represent the knowledge, dedication, and service of all OCCK employees, even though only those reaching a service milestone were recognized this year.
From Abilene, Jean Gobber was recognized for 10 years of service and Kristina McDowell was recognized for five years of service.
“Although we were not able to celebrate in person this year, I am so proud of the contributions that each of these employees has made.” said President and CEO Shelia Nelson-Stout. “Their contributions are sincerely appreciated as they continuously focus on excellence and take pride in serving the people in our communities, today and everyday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.