The 10th anniversary of #GivingTuesday is Nov. 29. The idea, born a decade ago at Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact in New York City, was to designate one day to encourage people to do good.
For some, it comes in the form of making donations but it’s not just about giving financial help, the #GivingTuesday website states.
“On #GivingTuesday, millions of people all around the world, use their power of radical generosity to change the world,” states https://www.givingtuesday.org. “They volunteer at homeless shelters, organize food drives, fill their community fridges, donate to mutual aid funds, spread messages of solidarity and hope.”
Besides making donations they suggest such acts of giving as:
• Share kindness with neighbors.
• Volunteer or otherwise share talents
• Give voice to a cause that matters
• Discover a local fundraiser, community drive or coordinated event to join others in the area or with the same interests in giving back.
Since its start #GivingTuesday has become a global movement with millions of people participating.
“Join the movement and give – each Tuesday and every day – whether it’s some of your time, a donation, or the power of your voice in your local community,” the website states.
Around Abilene there are several ways to give to include:
Eisenhower Center
President Eisenhower said, “Teachers need our active support and encouragement. They are doing one of the most necessary and exacting jobs in the land. They are developing our most precious national resource: our children, our future citizens.”
IKEducation was created for teachers, by teachers and has over 250 years of kindergarten through 12th grade classroom experience.
This #GivingTuesday, the Beach-Edwards Family Foundation will match gifts in support of IKEducation dollar for dollar up to $10,000.
4:10 Irish Den
Proceeds from the non-profit 4:10 Irish Den in Chapman all go to benefit area youth. The coffee shop was started to give students a safe place to go while waiting for after school activities. The school district covers 550 square miles and many of the youth ride the bus home with no way to return for sporting events, dances, theater productions and similar activities.
In addition to giving them a place to hang out, 4:10 Irish Den teaches business skills with employment and training opportunities for student interns, and they sponsor events such as gaming tournaments, trivia and game nights and karaoke.
People who would like to donate or volunteer can call
Elsie Brooks Cancer Fund
of Dickinson County
The Elsie Brooks Cancer Fund helps people who live in Dickinson County while they are undergoing treatment for cancer.
They help with such needs as gas for travel to a treatment center, hotel stays, meals, and medication. The assistance they give is for the duration of the person’s treatment, no a one-time lump sum.
The Foundation has been helping cancer patients since 1992 and started with a gift from the Elsie Brooks estate. For more information Cindy Medina 913-485-2086; donations can be sent P.O. Box 412, Abilene, KS, 67410
Dickinson County Heritage Center
The Heritage Center consists of the Dickinson County Historical Society Museum, which includes outdoor exhibits, the C.W. Parker Carousel National Historic Landmark, and the Museum of Independent Telephony.
The center tells the story of Dickinson County from when the first settlers arrived in 1855. It relies heavily on volunteers and would not be able to offer visitors the educational opportunity to experience history and preserve the heritage of Dickinson County without them. There are several volunteer opportunities.
Donations and sponsorships through the Adopt-a-Building and the Adopt-a-Carousel Horse program are also needed. To learn how to give time or donations call (785) 263-2681 or email Heritagecenterdk@sbcglobal.net.
Greyhound Hall of Fame Museum
With greyhound racetracks closing around the country and local greyhound operations going out of business, the Hall of Fame is looking for new ways to raise funds. Donations are accepted and while there is not a robust volunteer program, there is room for people who would like to help out.
Volunteers can help in the gift shop or at the reception desk and assist with the two resident greyhounds.
Abilene Area Food and Clothing Center
On the food pantry side of the Abilene Area Food and Clothing Center, 311 N. Cedar, there is always a need for all forms of non-perishable food items. However, they can also use feminine products and toiletries. One item they are not permitted to accept and distribute is any form of medication, including over-the-counter items such as vitamins and cough drops.
Volunteers are needed on both sides and can sign up to help sort through clothing, hang items up and put donation out for display. Food donations also need to be sorted and dated before being shelved. Anyone who would like to volunteer, can go in and speak to the managers on either side and see what fits into their schedule.
Arts Council of
Dickinson County
The Arts Council of Dickinson County is joining in the global movement that is #GivingTuesday by offering opportunities to provide support to their organization through a carry out brunch event, purchasing pizza kits through Little Caesars, and giving of time and talents by volunteering. Call (785) 280-0543 for information.
The annual A Taste of Hawaii carry-out brunch, is Dec. 3. The brunch will include quiche, a roll, fruit salad, dessert, and an insert that describes cultural and holiday traditions celebrated by the 50th state. Tickets are for sale at West’s Plaza Country Mart through Dec. 1, and online at www.artscouncildc.org. Pickup is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the office of the arts council.
When people who order Little Caesars pizza kits online, ACDC receives a donation from Little Caesars.
To order go to www.bit.ly/ACDCpizza.
The arts council has several opportunities for volunteers. People do not have to be an artist to volunteer, they can help in the office, with the Picture Person program, art enrichment aids, instruction, performing, setting up exhibits/displays, gardening, housekeeping, cooking, creating, and more areas.
The Abilene Reflector-Chronicle will run other opportunities for people to participate in #GivingTuesday as they are submitted. Send information to editor@abilene-rc.com.
