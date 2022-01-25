“Everyone who remembers his own education remembers teachers, not methods and techniques. The teacher is the heart of the educational system.” - American Philosopher Sidney Hook.
After spending their years educating and giving their time to the youth, two AHS special education teachers will give their final class this year. Tim Klein and Anita Schlegel spent almost a collective 80 years inside the classroom and shaping minds of all kinds with great passion.
“Mr. Klein and Mrs. Schlegel will be retiring after nearly 80 years of teaching,” AHS Principal Dr. Ben Smith. “Mr. Klein has been at Abilene High School for 15 years and Mrs. Schlegel for two and both have helped many students to be successful and earn their graduation diplomas. There are hundreds of students who are better people because Mr. Klein and Mrs. Schlegel worked with them during their careers.”
Tim Klein
Before the thought of becoming a teacher hit him, Klein already changed his major four times at K-State and still couldn’t find his reason. Klein already studied social studies and physical education while at a junior college on a sports scholarship.
“When I got to K-State, I went into (agriculture) mechanization and then I noticed in the course of studies there was this word that started with a P called physics and I said no way,” Klein said.
After deciding to take a chance on teaching, Klein graduated from K-State in 1984 and walked across the graduation stage with one the largest classes of vocational agriculture teachers.
“I had a teacher and coach come into my life about sophomore year in high school when I was needing it and it made a difference,” Klein said. “I just wanted to make a difference in people’s lives and as a teacher, you know, a teacher can make a life different or they can make it difficult.”
As a teacher, Klein found himself jumping around and trying different subject & grade levels through the years. He also spent time coaching sports including basketball, which was his favorite to coach in the middle school ages.
“Middle schoolers are so much fun because you can tickle their brains,” he said. “They’re not the human race, they are the hormonal race, you know. I really enjoy teaching high school kids too because you can see the finished product. That’s what I like to see is the finished product. It’s tough, because getting them through to that finished product is a really tough job.”
While teaching and coaching young minds, Klein furthered his own education by getting a Masters in special education. At the time, he was looking for a new teaching position and got a call from Abilene that they needed a special education teacher. Klein called some of his coaching connections and was told to talk to Bill Christner.
“He says yeah man, it’s a great place, got some great guys that really help you out and stuff,” Klein said. “He was not wrong. I’ve had a lot of good men that I’ve met here that surrounded it and everything…He retired seven years ago and we’re the same age. So, I started out longer than he did. That’s how I got to Abilene.”
After 15 years inside Abilene’s hallowed halls, Klein decided that 2022 would be his last spring semester and he wanted to pass on some advice to future and new educators.
“I think as a teacher, I think the one thing you have to do advice wise is you need to be flexible,” he said. “Don’t be so rigid that you think you have to stick with your curriculum and think outside the box, because I think that’s what made me a better teacher.”
Klein also gave some final words to his current students, previous pupils and the AHS staff that became a family to him.
“The students, I always leave them with a saying that is to be solid,” Klein said. “The freshman and sophomores and juniors on, I’m leaving, now that I’m always there for you. I’m one phone call away. If you don’t want to call your folks to come get you from wherever you are, call me. For the ones that I’ve had before, you know you can talk to me anytime…I would also like to say this to the staff. 15 years, there are a lot of them that are very good friends of mine and there are a lot of them that we’ve shared a lot of time together with ups and downs. The main reason I stayed in Abilene, Kansas for 15 years is the staff here. The staff is great to work with and we’ve had a lot of movement in our staff in the last 15 years. The staff is the best staff I’ve ever been around in 37 years.. They work for kids, treat kids right. They are flexible and moldable and malleable and they’re amazing. That’s the reason I stayed here because of the staff at Abilene High School.”
Anita Schlegel
When Schlegel was a little girl, she dreamed of being a nurse and working with sick patients, but life decided to change her course after graduating from high school.
“I found myself being offered a scholarship to go to school in Eastern Oklahoma at Northeastern State University and back in those days, they didn’t have a nursing program,” Schlegel said. “But, they were big in education and I really needed to go where I could have some financial aid.”
With her head set straight to becoming a teacher, her heart soon followed when she found a passion for teaching special education.
“I got into special education in 1974,” she said. “I was within the first group of learning disabled teachers that were hired anywhere in the United States because that year learning disabilities was mandated as a special education category that had to be served. We didn’t have any teachers at all in the state, nobody was certified. So I got into the very first program where we started learning about it and testing kids to see if they qualified and learning all of the skills and techniques to teach those kids.”
Special education, she taught it across the state of Kansas and in Oklahoma and even taught at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.
“I taught young men who were incarcerated as adults in the maximum security prison who had been on an IEP outside of prison before they were incarcerated,” Schlegel said.
Since she graduated in 1974, Schlegel found herself observing students who would be traditionally seen as “low functioning” learning new concepts with a little help from technology.
“We do have kids that are lower intellectual functioning but the kids they have an average ability to learn,” she said. “They have sharp minds, many of them are very bright in one area, but there is something about their learning that they don’t do that way other kids do and they either have to develop the skills needed to do that or they have to find ways to live their lives without completely having those skills. When they get to high school, it is not so much about building a skill as you are teaching them to function without that skill. So a lot of my kids, if they can’t read we have programs on their iPads that will read it for them.”
Schlegel finds the greatest award of being a special education teacher is in those small moments with her students.
“I think that what you have to do to be a really successful special education teacher is to be cognizant of the small achievements and not look for the big ones, but to really praise the kids for the small things and for yourself to be proud of the small little steps that kids take,” Schlegel said. In special education, they don’t do big leaps. Everything is in small steps and I think if you can be patient and see that these kids are growing even though every day.”
Schlegel wanted to share some advice to all her students, current and previous.
“I just want to encourage them that it’s not the person who’s the teacher they have,” she said. “Because I think I already see a little panic…But it’s not the person who’s teaching them that’s going to make them successful. So, they just need to move on and keep doing the good things they’re doing and not let the change in personnel affect them. It will be a little bit but they can’t just use that as an excuse. No, life goes on.”
