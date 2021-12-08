Whether a person needs …
… a new dress for the next family dinner
… a jacket for the winter winds
… a toy for a baby cousin
Chapman High School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America has them covered. Group members started their annual free shopping event on Tuesday. The event focuses on giving people an option to get those needs listed above or other items without a worry of a price tag.
People can shop from 3:40 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 7, 8, 9 in the Chapman High School multipurpose room. Through the donations, the room became filled with toys, clothes and other home goods.
“(The most taken items) probably the clothes, definitely the toys,” eleventh grader Emma Gladden said. “I heard there were two Playstation threes and twos here, but somebody already took them.”
FCCLA advisor Sonya Anders couldn’t wait to hold another year of free shopping after last year’s event was canceled due to Covid-19. Anders helps the students prepare all the aspects of the event from advertising to organizing, however the items in the store come from the whole school community.
“The community, the teachers and the students and they have a little contest,” Anders said. “But, we’ve kind of downsized the contest a little bit, but there’ll be a reward for FCCLA, they brought in over 1,000 lbs.”
Anders also gave a special kudos to the weight lifting class who helped move all the items into the multipurpose room.
For Anders this event means a life lesson she can give her students, they can learn to give back even with the smallest of things.
“To be a part of this, I can teach my students how to give and hopefully that will be forever that they will learn,” Anders said.
Abilene residents Janette Arensdorf and Arlene Ingrum came out on Tuesday to shop and fill their bags.
“I think it’s a good thing,” Arensdorf said. “I think all schools ought to do something like this to get the kids involved with the community and giving back.”
“I think it’s very nice,” Ingrum said. “I enjoy coming here every year.”
In between helping customers and doing a little shopping themselves, some FCCLA students wanted to share what giving back meant to them.
“It means a lot because it helps those in need who can’t have a Christmas,” ninth grader Taya Rowley said. “They should be able to because every human deserves a Christmas. It’s just something that every family should have because it’s so enjoyable and fun.”
