Community Bible Church held its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner event on Thursday with a drive-thru and delivery style for 2021. By 12:30 on Thursday, the group of volunteers estimated about over 500 meals were created, packed and placed into people’s hands.
For Community Bible Church’s Associate Pastor Lindsey Brummer, he knows none of those meals were possible without the help of all the volunteers on Wednesday and Thursday.
“We just like to thank all the people whether they contributed food, whether they helped Wednesday night or whether they came today to help serve or deliver meals,” Brummer said. “A lot of people are involved, we appreciate them greatly.”
“I think for a lot of us, it’s being the hands and feet of Jesus to a community and to be able to extend that love and provide a meal for a lot of people some that certainly have the means to have a meal, but many that it would be hard for them to have it, so that’s very special,” Brummer added.
Lee and Janelle Shaw helped by volunteering their time and guidance by helping guide the cooking and cleaning.
“We both say it’s just a blessing to give to others, it makes Thanksgiving that much more meaningful,” Janelle Shaw said.
For some volunteers, like Jackie Foster, she says it is simply a “blessing” to be able to help people have a warm fresh meal on Thanksgiving.
While many volunteers at the dinner were adults, they got help from the youngest members of the church and community. Jack Amos and his younger brother Abraham Amos assisted with the delivery of food from the church to the cars lined up outside.
“It really means a lot because I get to be out in my community and serve and help show God’s love to people,” Jack said.
Abraham simply wanted to say Happy Thanksgiving to all the visitors and readers in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.