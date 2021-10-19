With houses across Abilene starting to don festive, spooky decorations and the grocery stores preparing the shelves with sugary treats, kids — and everyone else — has started counting down the days until Halloween.
But the need to stay safe remains, even as people cut loose for an evening and ghosts and ghouls roam the streets of Abilene.
While residents ready their treat bowls and costumes, local law enforcement prepare to keep everyone safe on Halloween night.
Starting with the Dickinson county Sheriff’s office, Sheriff Jerry Davis shared his yearly reminder to all residents to do their part to keep kiddos safe.
“There’s gonna be more children moving around,” Davis said. “The kids are going to be excited so the kids are not going to be paying attention to the traffic, so it’s up to us as responsible drivers to be paying attention to the children.”
As Dickinson County focuses on the adults, Abilene Police Department plans to visit with Kennedy Elementary School and St. Andrew’s Elementary School on Oct. 29 to talk with the kids directly about Halloween safety.
“A lot of the points we’d like to emphasize to them is to make certain that they look both ways and then look again, just to make sure it’s safe to cross the street,” Assistant Chief of Police Jason Wilkins said. “We asked them to try as much as possible to trick-or-treat in a group. Motorists are more likely to see a group than just one individual crossing the street. We encourage them to use glow sticks or flashlights when they’re out so that they’re more visible to the motorists. We also encourage them to avoid costumes that create tripping hazards, like long and dragging on the ground, or masks that limit their ability to see.”
The City of Abilene announced on social media that NW 3rd street from N Walnut Street to N Poplar Street will be closed on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The street closure hopes to accommodate the increased pedestrian traffic for the night.
As local police look over the streets in Abilene, Kansas Highway Patrol ready themselves for the drivers on Halloween.
“It is important for motorists to recognize there will be a lot of activity, kids and motorists moving to and from their events, leading up to that evening’s trick-or-treating,” Trooper Ben Gardner said. “In particular kids will be very excited as they run across the streets to get to and from homes to gather up all the candy that they can. It is best for the kids that can travel with groups, be well lit with reflective lights or flash lights.”
“For motorists to be slower in residential areas and areas that are of trick-or-treating locations and to recognize that students and kids will be moving really really fast as they get to and from the houses, so just be careful,” Gardner added.
