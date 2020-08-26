A 28-year-old Georgia man attempted to run from the Kansas Highway Patrol Tuesday morning but was eventually captured just northeast of Abilene on Roller Coaster Road.
Anthony I. McCallum, Jr., Decatur, Georgia, was booked into the Dickinson County Jail, accused of fleeing and attempting to elude, interference with law enforcement and criminal possession of a weapon.
It was not known late Tuesday any reasons behind McCallum fleeing.
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Abilene Police Department, game warden Lance Hockett and the Kansas Highway Air Patrol assisted KHP in the manhunt.
According the Kansas Highway Patrol spokesman Ben Gardner, McCallum was eastbound on Interstate 70 east of Abilene at mile post 281, allegedly driving over the speed limit at 9 a.m.
The vehicle failed to yield to law enforcement and traveled to Junction City, making evasive maneuvers.
Gardner said the vehicle then traveled back west on Interstate 70.
It became disabled and went into the north ditch at the Kansas Highway 15 exit.
“The driver took off on foot just northeast of the 275 exit,” Gardner said.
The driver was taken into custody at 11:30 p.m. east of Highway 15 on Roller Coaster Road which is 2400 Avenue.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
