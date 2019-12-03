The Garfield Senior Living Community project will become an actuality with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.
The event is open to the public and will be held at the Garfield School building at 300 NW Seventh.
“My brother and I are extremely excited to see our dream become a reality,” said Josh Gilmore, co-owner of the project. “We have worked diligently to get us to this day,”
The Garfield Senior Living Community will be the newest independent living community for seniors in Abilene.
It will provide 19 units, with 16 one-bedroom and 3 two-bedroom apartments.
This rental community will offer the latest health/wellness program, a medical office for visiting physicians and home health support. Some of the amenities planned for The Garfield will be a meal program, activities to stimulate the mind and body, and regular presentations on a variety of topics that are tailored towards seniors.
The Garfield School is listed on the National Historic Registry, and the Gilmore brothers worked hand-in-hand with the society and the city of Abilene to keep the natural charm and purpose of the building.
“We felt it was important to keep as much of the school heritage intact,” said Andy Gilmore, co-owner of the project. “This school was built in 1943 and it has played a role in many lives of the citizens of Abilene. We want to continue that tradition by repurposing the building to provide programs and services for seniors.”
