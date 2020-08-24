By Tim Horan
Reflector-Chronicle
Memorial Health System has partnered with The Garfield to provide its residents the needed aspects of care while retaining independence in the home setting, Harold Courtois, chief executive officer of Memorial Health System, told a crowd at the ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.
Also introduced were the four current residents of the facility that was once an elementary school at the Abilene Area of Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.
Courtois said that MHS Home Health will provide residents in-home medical care, education, nursing, therapy and aide services as requested.
“Memorial Health System is proud to be a partner in this project,” he said.
“Andy and Josh, I know it has been a long road to get to this point but what you brought to the Abilene community is one more option for our seniors,” he said. “Your relentless pursuit of another senior living facility in the face of a lot of obstacles completes this momentous day. Congratulations to you guys.”
“The city of Abilene wants to welcome this new addition and congratulations,” said Abilene Mayor Chris Ostermann.
Andy and Josh Gilmore introduced the major players in renovation of the school into 19 family living units.
The project started in 2016 when the Abilene School District placed the building up for sale, said Josh Gilmore.
“They wanted someone to come in and buy the school and give it a new purpose and continue to serve the community,” he said. “We never thought it would take this much time and effort.”
Project manager Luke Classen said he has been involved in housing projects for 40 years in 42 states but Garfield was unique.
“I’ve never had the opportunity before now to repurpose an existing facility and watch it morph into a vibrant senior living community,” he said. “I’ve had more fun with this project, not just because it was unique and different than any other project, but because of the team and the attitude of the Gilmore family.”
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.