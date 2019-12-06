It was a homecoming for Jody Lantz when she toured Garfield Thursday.
“I don’t remember any of these colors,” she said.
Lantz walked through the halls of what was Garfield Elementary School Thursday morning for the first time since she graduated sixth grade there.
Next summer she and her husband Roy will be moving into the school what will then become The Garfield Senior Living.
Each classroom will be utilized as an apartment .
“You can visualize what the classroom was,” said Andy Gilmore, a co-owner with Josh Gilmore.
Roy and Jody were part of a standing room only crowd of community leaders that heard comments at a groundbreaking ceremony.
“I lived here on Broadway. I was born and raised in Abilene,” Jody said. “I walked up from my folks’ house, kindergarten through sixth grade.”
Following the shoveling of the soil in the ceremony, Jody and Roy and other guests toured part of the building.
“There’s the mailbox,” she said, pointing just outside the administrative office which will be their new home next summer.
Also on the wall was believed to be the same pencil sharpener.
Roy also grew up just north of Abilene.
The two met at the Chapman Labor Day Parade.
“A friend introduced me to her and we started dating,” Roy said.
They moved to Colorado where Roy was a contractor traveling across the country.
They are currently living in an apartment is Salina.
“I am looking so forward to coming back,” she said. “People always come home.”
Her parents, Andy and Laura Houlton, owned Houlton’s Market.
No mower
“I think I will enjoy it,” Roy said of the Garfield project. “It is coming at a perfect time.”
We are wanting to size down, he added.
“Get rid of the lawn mower,” he said. “We like the location. It is close to the hospital, close to churches, grocery stores and restaurants.”
Being in the construction business, he also liked many of the safety features such as a covered parking garage.
Project manager Luke Classen said the goal is to provide a state-of-the-art senior center. Cost is estimated at $5.15 million.
Josh and Andy Gilmore toured what was a vacant school building three years ago this December.
Andy said the Abilene Board of Education had been working on what to do with Garfield after students moved into the new Eisenhower Elementary.
“One of the commitments they made to the community was to repurpose the Garfield building. Although it was not going to be used for school and our children, they wanted it to continue to be used in the community,” Andy said.
He said the building is on the National Register of Historic Places and it was important for the school board that the new design meet the necessary requirements. By the end of 2018, they received approval of the design.
The property has been fenced in and demolition will start this month, he said. Work on the outside will begin in the spring. The project should be complete next summer.
Lifestyle
“We hope to provide homes to those that we one day will call our friends,” Josh said. “People enjoy living where their days are filled with social interaction. Living at The Garfield, your new apartment home, will provide a lifestyle unmatched by others in the community.”
He said upkeep, maintenance, utilities and daily chores will be included.
“We want you to have freedom to enjoy living,” he said. “A building is just a place to live but when it is filled with family, it becomes home.”
“For many of us, it’s been a long time coming and we weren’t sure if we were going to make it to this day or not,” Andy said. “We are very excited to be here with the opportunity to redevelop and repurpose the Garfield into a stage that can be used by the community for many years to come.”
Jane Foltz said the city, county and economic development committee members all worked with the Gilmore brothers on the project.
“It’s taken some time and creative thinking to get to this point. We have all worked hard to see this groundbreaking,” she said. “I personally look forward to this block looking physically better than it has in the past.”
