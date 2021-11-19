At the beginning of the commissioner’s regular meeting yesterday, Lynn Peterson, commissioner chairman, flipped a coin to decide the winner of the second Herrington city commissioner position. For the Nov. 2 election, Eric Parsons Gares and Steve C. Lewis tied at 136 votes for the position. Since Gares arrived at the meeting first, Peterson decided Gares should call the flip. Calling heads, Gares won the flip.
During the regular meeting, the commissioners approved the purchase of a new phone system for the county building. Due to the current system being outdated, Sherry Massey, IT/GIS director, presented a new IP phone system from Twin Valley Communications, a local company. The cost, Homman said, will be $27,944 a year for five years, which is cheaper than the current system. The cost will not be taken out of future regular budgets and will come out of money set aside over the years, Homman said.
The commissioners also authorized the installation of stop signs at the 2500 Avenue and Daisy Road Intersection.
Peterson was authorized to sign the county payroll next week outside of the commissioner’s meeting due to there being no meeting then.
During the work session, Jan Sexton presented to the meeting the issue of traffic around the 800 block of 2100 Avenue. The increase of traffic on the dirt road has caused a myriad of issues for Sexton and her home, which sits on the 800 block.
“I’ve been there since 1989. The traffic pattern has totally changed. It’s become very much a bypass around the city,” Sexton said. “The number of cars we have flying down that road at high speeds has really picked up.”
One reason for the increase Sexton said is the growth of traffic that has grown over the years when the train stops in Abilene, causing around 100 cars to stop and wait for the train to pass. Peterson said he speculated another reason is GPS systems are taking people down 2100 Avenue to bypass traffic and the train.
The increase of traffic Sexton said also has caused dust to constantly be in the air, which Sexton breathes in and coats her family’s vegetable garden. Sexton also shared concerns about the traffic’s impact on the bridge on 2100 Avenue that is east of her house and the T-intersection of 2100 Avenue and S. Washington Street.
The commissioners, Martin Tannahill, road and bridge supervisor, and Homman proposed several options to improve the dirt road. Ultimately since it’s a city road, Tannahill said the decision to act is up to the city of Abilene.
After the regular meeting, the commissioners held two executive meetings. The first was 15 minutes, and the second was 10 minutes. No actions or decisions were made during them, said Homman.
The commissioner’s next work session and regular meeting will not meet next week due to Thanksgiving and will meet again Dec. 2 at normal times.
