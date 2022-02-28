After working for the city of Abilene for over 32 years, Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent G.D. Hite has decided to call it a career. His last day is March 11.
“My wife is retired, and it just seemed like the right time. The cold winter and the hot summers are harder on me than they used to be, and we’re outside. Yeah we, do have the lab inside and the office and stuff, but the main part of the workings of the plant is up around the basins. So I just decided to go ahead and retire now.”
Another factor for his retirement was his license expiration. His license expires in April, and would renew for another two years.
Hite has been with wastewater since 1996 and became superintendent in 2008. He began his career with Abilene as the city inspector. He then transfered to the Water and Sewer Department before joining wastewater.
“He’s always treated the plant it was his own. In fact, all of our plant operators, we call it taking ownership, they really do that,” said Lon Schrader, Public Works Department director. “Hite encourages that. He’s very safety concious, always has been.”
Schrader said no replacement has been found for Hite’s position yet.
During his time with wastewater, Hite was part of the switch to the current sequencing batch reactor wastewater plant that took place in the 2000s. The previous wastewater plant used different and out-of-date technology, trickling filters, and was built in the 1960s.
Another story Hite shared took place after the new plant was built. The diffusers, sleeves that diffuse air into fine bubbles to aerate the water, had to be changed out “all the time,” which is unusually fast for the diffusers to wear down. After seeking for a solution, an engineer had a possible, but not guaranteed, solution that would cost over $90,000 and last less than a year. After brainstorming, Hite and his crew fixed the problem with a single turn of a knob.
“Part of the problem was that the air was too hot coming through the membranes. So we put our heads together, and we lowered the hertz on the (hot air) blower. Usually, they’re at 60, so we lowered them to 50 hertz, and that took care of it,” Hite said.
With Hite and the rest of the wastewater crew’s experiance and solutions to the plant, Schrader said other communities with sequencing batch reactor wastewater plants contact Hite “quite often” for advice on their plants, Schrader said.
Another aspect Hite is proud of in his career is how clean his team and him keep the plant.
Hite also won the 2014 Wastewater Operator of the Year award from the Kansas Rural Water Association.
When he retires, Hite said his wife and him will be planning trips across the country with their RV, especially to lakes.
They will also be going on a cruise this summer. Eventually, he wants to build a garage as well. He’ll also continue to be Santa Claus when the holidays come around.
“It’s been a pretty good run, been almost 33 years with the city,” Hite said.
