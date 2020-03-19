Both Martin-Becker-Carlson and Danner funeral homes have yet to deal with the issue of state and city recommendations to limit gatherings and contacts because there haven’t been any funerals.
Still, the local funeral homes intend to adopt the recommendations of the Kansas Funeral Directors Association.
“We have not had to cross that bridge,” said Aaron Overlease with the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. “We have been fortunate.”
The KFDA reported that under Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order which pertains to temporarily prohibiting mass gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19, funerals or memorial services or ceremonies are exempt from the prohibition of mass gatherings of 50 or more in Kansas.
“Therefore, you are not required to limit attendance at the actual funeral service to fewer than 50. It is not clear whether a visitation would qualify for the exemption,” according to the KFDA report.
However, Overlease said the funeral homes plan to limit attendance to just family and to 50 for all services.
Funeral directors are advised to discuss options with families.
“By conducting a service of 50 or more, you could be seen as breaking the rules and not protecting the public,” was the KFDA recommendation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.