Linda Creach, from left, Sharon Frase, Nita Neff and Tori Murphy filled several shopping carts with toys, games, crafts, hats and mittens for Abilene Toys 4 Tots at the Junction City Walmart. These items will fill Santa’s sleigh at the annual Toy Run at 2 p.m. Saturday. Funds for the shopping spree came from the I Gave for Toys 4 Tots motorcycle games Oct. 19.