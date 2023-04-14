Riddle, Smith, Eberhart pose behind Riddle’s van after Smith completed Chisholm Trail

From left to right, Barry Riddle, Bart Smith and M.J. “Sunny” Eberhart pose behind Riddle’s van in the parking lot of the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad after Smith completed his hike of the entire Chisholm Trail April 11.

 Ed Boice

For five weeks, Bart Smith, M.J. “Sunny” Eberhart and Barry Riddle traveled from Alamo, Texas, to Abilene, following in the footsteps of the cowboys on the historic Chisholm Trail. Smith and Eberhart hiked, while Riddle followed along as support in his remodeled white van. Unfortunately, Eberhart could not finish the journey due to a car running over and breaking his leg. Smith continued the hike on his own, and finished the journey at noon April 11. 

“We take joy in this. You’re talking to a guy that’s pushing 85-years-old, and I am just so happy for life,” Eberhart said. “How many people do you know my age that you can say that they’re full of joy, full of energy and they’re passionate about life yet? I’m there, Barry’s getting there, and Bart’s getting there because of how we live.” 

 

