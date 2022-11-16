Brian Slaughter

Brian Slaughter (right) has bought the property with the Abilene golf course. Also pictured is Brian Slaugher's wife Monique Slaughter (left) and his two children Heidi Slaughter (top) and Derek Slaughter (bottom).

 Coutesy Photo

Last Thursday, Evan and Annette Wilson sold the property containing the local golf course in Abilene to Brian Slaughter, who plans on keeping and adding to the course and fitness options. With a bevy of plans for the property, Slaughter said he aims to open the golf course in the spring or early summer of 2023, with renovations to the course beginning in the spring. The fitness area will remain open. The business is titled Abilene Golf and Fitness, LLC.

“This has worked out really well for us and has worked out, we believe, well for the Abilene community and hope everybody supports Brian and his family on this endeavor,” Annette Wilson said.  

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.