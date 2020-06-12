An informational meeting regarding the Dickinson County committee election process is being hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency (FSA) on Thursday.
FSA Executive Director Braden Stueve invited farmers and landowners to the meeting at 9 a.m., Thursday at the Dickinson County FSA office, 328 N.E. 14th Street.
The county committee nomination period begins on Monday. Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the Dickinson County FSA office by close of business on Aug. 1.
For election purposes, counties are divided into local administrative areas (LAA). Each LAA nominates and elects one producer to serve a three-year term on the FSA county committee.
Each year, an election is held in an LAA where a committee member’s three-year term is expiring. For 2020, an election will be held in LAA 1, which includes: Flora, Cheever, Sherman, Fragrant Hill, Willowdale, Buckeye, Hayes, and Noble townships.
“Farmers and ranchers in LAA 1 are urged to participate in this year’s county committee elections by nominating candidates by the Aug. 1, 2020, deadline,” said Stueve. “County committees are unique to FSA and allow producers to have a voice on federal farm program implementation at the local level.”
To be eligible to serve on an FSA county committee, a person must participate or cooperate in a program administered by FSA, be eligible to vote in a county committee election and reside in the LAA in which the person is a candidate.
Farmers and ranchers may nominate themselves or others. Organizations representing minorities and women also may nominate candidates.
To become a candidate, an eligible individual must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at www.fsa.usda.gov/elections. Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the local USDA service center by close of business on Aug. 1.
Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this meeting should contact Stueve at (785) 263-1351, ext. 221, or Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339, by Monday.
