Patients, guests and visitors entering Memorial Hospital will be required to complete a COVID-19 screening beginning Monday, March 29.
The screening will consist of three automated steps:
• A temperature check
• Answering one question regarding exposure and symptoms
• Then a sticker will be printed and the person will be asked to wear the sticker in order to verify they have been screened.
Employees at Memorial Health System (MHS) are already completing a very similar automated screening daily, before they report to their work areas.
“Even though the mask mandate has been lifted in Dickinson County, we are required by the CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) Conditions of Participation to implement a process to screen every person who enters our building,” explained Carolyn Mikesell, MHS director of quality.
“We will have a person at the front entrance to assist people with the automated kiosk. We want to make this as easy as possible for everyone.”
Those visiting the facility should also know that even though the mask mandate has been lifted, masks are still required inside of the Memorial Hospital.
