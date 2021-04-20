When Deb Farr began teaching what was called Home Economics in 1982, the focus was on cooking and sewing and was seen as an “easy A.”
Nearly 40 years later, the subject is called Family and Consumer Sciences and has expanded to include multiple disciplines related to the economics and management of the home and community.
“In the early ’80s, home economics was cooking and sewing,” Farr recalled. “Students were very active in 4-H or had to cook at home and took the class for fun only. Many felt there was no educational value in home ec.”
Today, Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) classes introduce middle and high school students to the skills and professions needed to meet the needs of individuals and families, either their own or people they interact with. Farr’s curriculum includes consumer science, nutrition, parenting, early childhood education, family economics, research management, human development and human ecology.
“A lot has changed since I started teaching,” she said.
One significant change is a shift in focus from solely making meals for the home to skills needed to run a successful culinary business. Through the National ProStart Invitational and other culinary contests, high school students learn culinary skills and restaurant management principles as well as employable skills while competing for scholarships and prizes.
Interest in culinary professions has increased dramatically thanks to the plethora of cooking shows produced over the past 20 years.
“Food Network has changed the outlook of what students expect in the culinary classes,” Farr said.
Nutrition has become a major component of FACS classes as well. Farr’s nutrition class is increasingly popular, drawing students interested in culinary careers as well as health and medicine.
“Enrollment in nutrition classes increased from zero a few years ago to 25 students enrolling for the upcoming year,” she said.
40 years of highlights
Thinking back over four decades of teaching, Farr said her biggest highlights are when a student grasps a concept or succeeds at something they didn’t think they could do.
“It’s the ‘aha’ moment when a struggling student gets it. The moment that the light goes off and you can see it,” she said. “Or when a student accomplishes something they considered hard, rising to the level they did not know they could reach. Those are the best moments for me, the ones I consider highlights.”
Farr’s career reaches beyond the classroom. She served as a national officer advisor for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), the state FCCLA president advisor and district FCCLA officers advisor. She took three different teams of FCCLA members to the national convention.
“Seeing those students grow in their leadership abilities and the many doors those opportunities opened for them was so rewarding,” she said.
Among her peers, Farr served as president of both the Kansas Association of Teachers of Family and Consumer Sciences (KATFACS) and the Kansas Association for Career & Technical Education (K-ACTE) and was a member of the Association for Career & Technical Education Region 5 leadership team. In 2008, she was named K-ACTE Teacher of the Year.
“Deb Farr has truly made our FACS program one of the very best in the state,” said Greg Brown, USD 435 superintendent of schools, commenting on Farr’s retirement during a school board meeting. “The incredible number of students who have been involved in her courses speaks to her teaching effectiveness. I have also greatly appreciated how she has kept our Career and Tech Education program on the right path. I am convinced she will continue to do great things in whatever her next career move will be.”
The Future of FACS
As Farr prepares to retire, she is concerned about the shortage of FACS teachers who can take her place. At press time, there were at least 20 job openings for FACS teachers in Kansas for the 2021-2022 school year.
“When I started teaching, there were 15 teachers for every job,” she said. “You went where the job was and did what needed to be done. With the closing of college FACS teacher education programs, (middle and high school) programs are being closed due to the lack of teachers. Students are still interested, they want to take the classes, but there’s no one to teach them.”
Currently, Kansas State University and Pittsburg State University are the only Kansas universities offering teaching degrees in FACS. Farr has worked with several student teachers from those programs over the past few years and noted that each of them had a contract by the time they had a diploma.
“Every student teacher from these programs had a job before they graduated,” she said.
“There are more jobs than there are graduates. And it’s not just in Kansas — if you’re willing to leave the state, many schools are offering sign-on bonuses.”
Time to play
After 39 years in the classroom, Farr is looking forward to a break and “time to play.” Her plans include sleeping late, staying up even later, maintaining a schedule not ruled by a school bell, reading a book for pure entertainment and spending time with her husband, Stoney.
“A very wise man, Gene Hartman, told me to take a year after retiring to enjoy before volunteering or jumping into another job and that’s what I plan to do,” she said. “The past couple of years have been hard with the passing of two siblings, a parent and a nephew. COVID has taught me that I can slow down, stay at home and enjoy myself doing the little things. I have many things I want to do; retirement will give me the time to do them.”
