Everyone has a story. And Abilene native Katie Howie is out to preserve those stories for generations to come.
“I help families capture their loved one’s legacies,” she said. “I'll go to the family members, hang out, get to know them and interview for two or three hours. I ask them every question I can possibly think of to get their full life story.”
Then, the work begins. She takes the filmed interview and family photos, adds some music and edits it all into a video. In doing this, Howie has found her passion, which led to the creation of Legacy Film Collective, a business based out Oahu, Hawaii. Although she now lives 3,500 miles from her childhood home, her experiences growing up in Abilene led her to finding that passion.
“I grew up on a farm, fifth generation farmer,” she said. “I think when you can hold on to a farm for that long … it’s a big deal to be able to hold onto a farm for over 100 years. There’s a lot of pride and legacy involved in that and it really impacted me as a child.”
Her memories of growing up in Dickinson County include her going out to feed cattle with her father at 5 a.m. However, sometimes he would drop her off at her grandmother’s house where, over breakfast, she listened to stories about her family.
“(My grandmother) would just sit down and tell me about all the good old days of Great Depression — all the crazy stories from back then,” she said. “I'd sit down and listen for hours and hours and hours. Hearing all those stories was really fascinating to me.”
Her grandmother’s storytelling opened her to the idea that everyone has a story and everyone's story is unique, she said. It also sparked her interest in history; that and living in Abilene, which is drenched in historic tales.
“Coming from Abilene, it's such a small town with so much pride,” she said during a recent trip back home. “We have the best small town in the U.S. and based on votes. I think that just goes to show that people are so thankful for our little town and all the things that have happened here like the Chisholm Trail and Eisenhower and just our community heritage.”
By the time she reached her senior year in college, Howie said she knew she wanted to do something special for older adults but wasn’t sure what. As she contemplated her future, she turned to one thing she knew could help put her on the right track.
“I was in my car running errands one day and praying,” she said. “I was just like, ‘Lord, I really want an opportunity to honor the elderly.’ I got an image of a map of the U.S. and a red dot traveling around.”
She didn’t understand the vision and thought maybe it related to traveling the country and writing a blog. She had no inclination of starting a business. Right around that time her application was accepted to do an internship at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum where she helped with recording the stories of World War II veterans, Rosie the Riveters and Holocaust survivors.
Unbeknownst to her at the time, the internship was training her for what was yet to come. A second internship brought her to Hawaii and turned into job there.
The person she worked for helped people plan wedding elopements and had started teaching business education.
“She needed someone who knew graphic design, video editing, course creation, that kind of thing,” Howie said. “I moved there and helped her. Then I was like, ‘I want to start a business of my own because it's fun.’ I started out with couples and weddings, but just didn't really enjoy it.”
When COVID-19 hit, the popularity of videos and clips increased and she realized while she still loved photography and creating videos, she didn’t want to do the weddings anymore.
She took all the pieces of her experience and skills and mixed it in with what was always her passion and of Legacy Film Collective was born.
“I get to hang out with a lot of older men and women and hearing their stories,” she said. “Something I really love about the older generations is there's some kind of ease about them, to where they're so relaxed and they don't really seem to have a care in the world. There's something about older age that just makes them really fun to chat with. I'm a firm believer that everyone has a story, especially when you're older because you have so many things to share and you've lived so much life and people should be honored at that age.”
In 2020 she launched her business and have created about 15 legacy documentaries so far. She said she has loved each one of them and remembers every story and doesn’t have a favorite one.
“I like stories where there's a lot of, not necessarily heartache, but struggle and perseverance and determination,” she said.
She’s documented several Abilene residents and said one that does stand out as having been a lot of fun was Roberta Corl.
“She was really fun; just hearing her share about her life,” Howie said. “She lost her husband at a young age. She has a lot of faith so all of her stories would come back to some kind of, I would say, moral or teaching, which was really cool. And she is just a Spitfire. I love people that don't have filters and she's definitely one of those people.”
Howie said she hung out with Corl for eight hours and filmed for three. Part of what she likes too is that everyone’s story is different. She met a man in Seattle, Washington, who had lost a hand to a meat grinder while working in his father’s restaurant at a young age,.
“It's cool seeing like people who are older, they have so much they can reflect on and they have so much perspective of what has happened in their life,” she said. “He was a really awesome interview.”
Through the videos people can pass their wisdom and experience to their children and grandchildren, which can help foster a connection between the generations. Sometimes when she does the interviews, the family is there and they often learn something new about their parent or grandparent.
“It's crazy because even if you're close with your grandparents, sometimes you don't know them well at all — what they were like before you were born.”
The next mission Howie wants to undertake is similar to what she did during her internship at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum but this time with a focus on Vietnam veterans.
“I don't really know as much about Vietnam, and I'd love to hear their stories,” she said.
It will also be her way for her to honor and show appreciation for those who fought for the country and were not respected the way they should have been when they came home.
