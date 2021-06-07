Abilene area folks can now enjoy the fresh stock of delicious food at the Abilene Farmers Market, a seasonal market held from the end of May until mid-October filled with local vendors with newly harvested goods.
“Three favorite things that everybody craves and wait for all year — tomatoes, sweet corn and melons,” said Farmer’s Market Manager Gail Johnson.
The market is located at 1903 N. Buckeye Ave. in the Lumber House parking lot. The annual market opened May 29.
Currently, the vendors will be open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. and a to-be-decided Wednesday time in mid-July.
“Probably most of the time on Wednesday is going to be when there’s stuff like tomatoes and sweet corn and things like that, where a lot of that stuff is only available for a short time,” Johnson said.
The local vendors sell items ranging from garden produce, various meats, crafts, baked goods, honey, hot sauce and more.
“All our vendors are local, basically within a couple of county radius,” Johnson said.
Johnson spoke about being able to see everyone at the market last Saturday (May 29) on opening day.
“We get to see a lot of our regular customers,” Johnson said. “A lot of times we don’t get to see them much during the winter months. It is really happy to see lots of people and be able to talk to them again.”
“The (Abilene Farmers Market) connects people,” Johnson added. “People are buying and enjoying fresh produce and I think a lot of our customers realize that a lot.”
For more information or to connect with the Abilene Farmers Market, visit their Facebook page.
