Early shipments of a vaccine for COVID-19 might be headed straight to Abilene.
And that could be as early as in two weeks.
Thanks to the greyhound industry, Memorial Health System was given a freezer that can drop the temperature down to -80 degrees Celsius (about -115 Fahrenheit.)
When Harold Courtois, chief executive officer, said at a meeting of the Memorial Health System Board of Directors recently that the Pfizer vaccine will have to be stored at -94 degrees Fahrenheit, a former National Greyhound Association employee contacted Courtois about the freezer at the NGA.
Jim Gartland, executive director of the NGA, donated a freezer.
“We are hoping for vaccine for health care workers and high risk patients in December but we are not sure how much we will get initially with the positives nationwide,” Courtois told the Memorial Health System board at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
Dr. William Short, chief medical officer, said the Pfizer vaccine would be the first to arrive and that could be in two weeks.
“We could actually be a stop off for the state of Kansas to the west because there are very few people that have these (freezers),” Courtois said.
Freezers
Gartland said the freezers haven’t been used in about 15 years. He said the NGA utilized the freezers to store blood samples of racing greyhounds used for DNA testing.
Two of the freezers were located at the NGA offices west of Abilene and two at the Greyhound Hall of Fame.
“We even had to add an air conditioning unit in the building because they put off so much heat when they were operating,” he said.
The NGA is now using cheek swabs to store the DNA samples.
Courtois said parts are no longer available but a commercial group in Concordia is able to service it.
Courtois said the Moderna vaccine only requires a -4 degrees Celsius (24.8 Fahrenheit) which is a normal freezer temperature.
He said the Moderna vaccine requires 28 days between doses. The Pfizer vaccine requires 21 days.
“At Moderna they found out by accident that if the first dose is a half dose and the second one is a full dose it’s more effective,” he said. “Both inject a protein spike gene into cells which promotes an antibody response.”
Both vaccines could be ready in the amount of 20 million by year’s end, he said.
“They are saying by June they should have a 100 percent vaccine ability but they are not going to get it because some people aren’t going to take it,” he said. “But we will have the ability 100 percent by June.”
Board member Tony Geiger asked about the cost of the vaccine.
Courtois said he didn’t know if there would be a charge as the vaccine is being provided by the government.
“We are not that far down the road yet,” he said.
COVID
“What we are seeing across the state is a degree or a flattening of new cases,” Courtois said of the coronavirus.
However, he said the number of cases per population has gone up in Western Kansas.
“If you look out west those percentages are high. They have some massive infections going on. I think a big part of that is a lot of them are anti-mask,” he said. “It does make a difference to wear a mask. I know it is not a perfect science but why would we play Russian Roulette with COVID?”
Angie Johnson, chief nurse, said that COVID-19 outpatients can be treated with a monoclonal antibody infusion which takes about an hour.
“That is a treatment for patients that are not sick enough to be hospitalized,” she said. “They have COVID. They have some symptoms but they don’t necessarily need to be hospitalized.”
Hospitalized patients are being treated with remdesivir.
Geiger asked how it was decided which patients are hospitalized.
Short said when the oxygen level drops below 94 percent.
“That’s one of the clear-cut things,” Short said.
He also reported that Dickinson County Emergency Management was able to obtain two ventilators.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
