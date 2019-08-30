After 32 years working in the Dickinson County Register of Deeds office, Jill Freeman has resigned.
The Dickinson County Commission accepted her resignation on Sept. 30 at its regular meeting Thursday.
“It has been a great honor to serve the citizens of Dickinson County as Register since August 2008 when I was appointed by the honorable Gov. Kathleen Sibelius,” Freeman said in her letter of resignation. “I am sorry I am leaving before my term is over, however, I feel it is time to step down.”
Freeman, who attended the meeting, told the commissioners she enjoyed serving.
“It’s been a quick 32 years that I have been here,” she said. “It’s been fun.”
She started working August 1987 in the office.
Her mother worked for Charles Bradshaw who owned Bradshaw Abstract and Freeman learned that a position was opening up in the register of deeds office. Freeman had been working for Southwestern Bell for 17 years.
“After working for 49 years, it’s time to not work anymore,” she said.
Freeman was appointed when Linda Jones stepped down in 2008.
Freeman received voter approval through two elections.
“That shows a vote of confidence and appreciation that the county has for you and the work that you have done,” said commission Chairman Lynn Peterson. “Obviously, the record keeping involved at the register of deeds has gone through quite a few changes.”
Freeman said when she started, the record keeping involved microfilm.
“We had this huge machine and we spent hours microfilming,” she said. “And we had chemicals. We do everything digitally now.”
She said records at the deeds office date back to 1859, two years after the county was organized in 1857. All of the documents have been scanned in and are in digital form, she said.
Deputy Register of Deeds Marty Holt will be acting register until an appointment is made.
Freeman said she had notified both Gov. Laura Kelly, Secretary of State Scott Schwab and the Republican Party of Dickinson County.
The elected precinct members of the county’s Republican Party will make a recommendation for appointment of the position to Gov. Kelly.
That unexpired terms ends in early January 2021. An election will be held in 2020.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.