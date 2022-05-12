Access to healthy nutritious foods just got a little easier! Passengers can ride for free to and from West’s Country Mart in Abilene, Kansas, through a partnership between OCCK Transportation and West’s Country Mart.
Anyone in the general public can schedule a ride with OCCK’s Public Transportation service in Abilene, GoAbilene, or Regional Paratransit (if outside of Abilene city limits) during normal operating hours by calling 785-826-1583 and pressing option 1.
“West’s Country Mart is proud to be partnered with OCCK transportation. The employees at Country Mart enjoy helping our surrounding communities however they can. This is just one way we can help to get people to the grocery store. We appreciate this opportunity,” said Christopher S. West, General Manager.
GoAbilene transportation operates Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Passengers are encouraged to reserve their ride by 4:00 p.m. on the business day before the needed ride. Rides can be scheduled up to two weeks in advance.
OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.
OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non-emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non-emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, GoAbilene, which is public transportation within the city limits of Abilene, and GoConcordia, which is public transportation within the city limits of Concordia.
For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com. For more information about CityGo and OCCK Transportation, visit www.salinacitygo.com. Or, contact the OCCK Transportation Center at 785-826-1583.
