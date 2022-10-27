OCCK Transportation is providing free rides to the general public on all services, including GoAbilene, CityGo, regional paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, 81 Connection and KanConnect, during the 2nd Annual Kansas Mobility Week happening November 6 – 12, 2022. 

From November 6 to November 12, 2022, public transportation providers, Mobility Managers, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and partners across the state are celebrating the second annual Kansas Mobility Week. Agencies will host events to encourage Kansans to make efficient and safe transportation choices, promote multimodal transportation options, and roll out new initiatives and policies.

 

