The Dickinson County Transfer Station will allow free disposal of tree limbs through Saturday, May 7 to assist with cleanup following the severe weather this past weekend, according to information from Derek Norrick, Department of Environmental Services director.
Dickinson County residents may dispose of tree limbs from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Disposal fees will become effective again on Monday, May 9. Currently, the fee is $10 for each load of limbs.
Treated wood, like plywood, particle board and 2x4s, will not be accepted into the limb pile and will have to be disposed of as regular household waste. All treated wood must be cut into segments shorter than six feet in length.
Household waste is accepted during landfill hours. There is a $10 fee on household waste loads weighing less than 400 lbs. Any load over 400 lbs. is rated at $50 per ton.
As a reminder, households may dispose of household hazardous waste, which includes paint, lithium batteries, pesticides and household cleaners, metal and e-waste free of charge year-round.
Staff asks that those items by separated before arriving at the transfer station.
Additionally, lumber also should be separated from any metal being disposed of.
Anyone with questions should contact the transfer station office at (785) 263-4780 between 8 and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Transfer Station is located at 2363 Jeep Road, Abilene, Kan.
