Vehicles lined up along 14th Street causing somewhat of a traffic issue before the Kansas Food Bank distribution Friday morning at the Cedar House Greenhouse.
“It was supposed to start at 11 but there was such a line of cars we started early,” said Kay Schmidt, office manager at Cedar House which was distributing the produce.
The Abilene Police Department helped direct traffic.
Apples came from the state of Washington, large heads of cabbage came from Texas and oranges, potatoes and giant carrots came from California.
All was given away free by volunteers at Cedar House Friday morning.
Abilene was the third stop of five locations of the Mobile Produce Pantry.
It was the fourth distribution with Cedar House partnering with the Kansas Food Bank.
The produce was distributed based on the number of people in a family.
“If there is an extra large family, we will give them double,” Schmidt said. “We don’t give them a choice. We just give them everything.”
This is the first time they distributed cabbage.
“The cabbage was big,” she said.
One past month Abilene received an extra amount of produce and what remained was donated to the Abilene school district and Neighbor to Neighbor.
“It never goes to waste,” she said.
The Cedar House distributors also never know what produce they are going to receive.
“We’ve gotten watermelon. We’ve gotten sweet corn. We almost always get potatoes,” Schmidt said.
The organizations were expecting 100 households to take advantage of the Abilene distribution.
The line of cars was steady throughout the hour.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
