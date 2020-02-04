The Cedar House will be holding a free produce distribution to anyone in need of food assistance from 11 a.m. to noon Friday morning.
The distribution location is at the in town Greenhouse, 307 N.E. 14th Street.
Guests will check in with the number of people in their household.
Items available will be apples, oranges, carrots and cabbage.
The Kansas Food Bank will be delivering the produce Friday.
Abilene is the third stop of five locations for the Mobile Produce Pantry.
The organizations hope to serve 100 households during this special distribution in Abilene. Produce is one of the first items that is passed up by households with limited budgets when grocery shopping. It is one of the most perishable and most expensive.
“The Cedar House is a great partner agency of ours and we are happy to work with them on this special project” said Debi Kreutzman, community relations manager for the Kansas Food Bank.
The distribution will be first come, first served.
For additional information please contact Kreutzman at the Kansas Food Bank (316) 265-3663.
