SALINA — OCCK Transportation will continue free fares for all public transit services, including CityGo, 81 Connection, Paratransit and city of Abilene through the month of August.
“It’s amazing that another month has come and gone already,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager. “OCCK continues to provide the same great service for all passengers, even during this pandemic. We know that the passengers appreciate all that we do for them so we’re happy to provide another month of free fares.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.