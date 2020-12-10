The 16th annual Community Christmas Dinner, while it may be a little different than in past years, will again be held on Christmas Day.
Organizer Kenny Ryan said he expects the need for the dinner may be greater during the COVID-19 pandemic when Christmas parties are discouraged
“I’m anticipating the number of meals will be higher,” Ryan said.
The free dinner will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day at the Abilene Elks Club, 417 N.W. Fourth Street.
Ryan said the group of volunteers are preparing for more to-go and delivery meals to help keep everyone safe from the COVID-19 virus.
He said meals will still be served inside the Elks but there will be masks, gloves and social distancing.
The free evening dinner was started in 1995 by Samantha Jackson as a class project during her senior year at Abilene High School.
About 500 people annually attend the dinner.
To place an order for a meal to be delivered during that time, contact Ryan at (785) 479-0588.
Anyone interested in volunteering or donating desserts can also contact Ryan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.