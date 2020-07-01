With the Fourth of July being on Saturday, several offices will be observing the Independence Day holiday on Friday.
The Abilene Reflector-Chronicle will not publish a newspaper on Friday and the offices will be closed.
Offices of Dickinson County, District Court and the city of Abilene will be closed on Friday.
The OCCK public transportation will not run on Friday.
The Abilene Community Center will be closed Friday and Saturday.
The Recycling Center will be closed on Saturday.
The Dickinson County Transfer Station will be open on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.