A fourth death and 23 new COVID-19 positive cases since Monday were reported by the Dickinson County Health Department in its Wednesday report.
The number of new patients being treated for the coronavirus hit the 100 mark for the first time on Wednesday.
The 23 new cases increase Dickinson County’s number to 326. There were no new patients released from isolation.
There were six new positive cases in the 40 to 49 and 10 to 19 age groups and five in the 20 to 29 age division.
Statewide there were 3,369 new positive cases reported and 31 deaths related to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.