The Dickinson County Health Department received notification today confirming a fourth positive case of COVID-19 in Dickinson County was actually a person in Morris County.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment had reported it was Dickinson County resident but later confirmed it was a Morris County resident
The case is a 65 year-old female. The individual is currently maintaining in-home isolation and is stable. The individual has had limited close contacts. All contacts have been notified and will monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.