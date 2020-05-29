There has been a confirmed report of a fourth COVID-19 positive case in Dickinson County on Friday.
Details were not available.
Also on Friday the Dickinson County Health Department released a new reopening plan removing the 15 per organization restriction.
However, any organized events where the organizer anticipates to have 50 or more in attendance, the organizer is responsible to keep a log of attendees containing names, addresses, and phone numbers, regardless of ages.
Bars are now allowed to be open and the self-service restriction on food has been removed. However, it is recommended that individual servers be at buffet/self-serve stations.
Any business or entity that does not operate in accord with these requirements is subject to closure by an Order of the Dickinson County Health Officer.
Here are a few changes.
Restaurants & Bars
- Self-serve food and beverages are now allowed. However, individual servers at buffet/self-serve stations are strongly encouraged.
- Bars are allowed to reopen, provided applicable social distancing measures are still followed.
Personal Services (Salons, Barber Shops, Tattoo and Massage Parlors)
- Additional customers beyond just the client being worked on are allowed, provided applicable social distancing measures are still followed.
Gyms and Fitness Centers
Class size is no longer limited to 15 people, providing applicable social distancing measures are still followed.
Real Estate
- Open houses are now allowed, providing applicable social distancing measures are still followed.
Order at https://www.dkcoks.org/DocumentCenter/View/7202/DK-Covid-19-Reopening-V15-20
